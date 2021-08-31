Over 35 artists selected for the SALI National Abstract Exhibition XVII

For the month of October, local artists will be featured at the Garfield Park Arts Center at 2432 Conservatory Dr. This will be the seventeenth consecutive year SALI has put the gallery on.

37 artists from across the United States, including Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Kansas and Indiana will all be represented.

This unique exhibit is dedicated to showcasing the best two-dimensional abstract paintings from across the USA. All 48 paintings are for sale, so art collectors are advised to come early for the best selection. A People’s Choice Award will be determined by a vote of visitors to the show.

Awards will be presented at an opening reception held on Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m. The gallery will be available for viewing starting on Oct. 1 and will run till Oct. 29. The hours for the exhibit will be Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There is also no admission cost.

A full list of artists and updates can be found at gpacarts.com