Outlook on 2022

Compiled by Nicole Davis

Following a bleak and unprecedented 2020, 2021 was a year of picking up the pieces. Continuing that momentum, 2022 is looking good for the Southside. Beech Grove, Greenwood and Southport report positive developments and growth in the works with optimism at the forefront.

Learn more about this past year and the Outlook for 2020:

BEECH GROVE

*Answered by city of Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley

What do you feel was the biggest highlight to the city last year?

There were several highlights:

The Fire Department Fire Suppression and Fire Prevention Division changes to IFD on Dec. 25.

The common council voted to move forward on the construction of a new police station.

The Franciscan Trail is under construction and by year’s end will be 80% complete, eight more local roads were paved,

The Thompson Trail construction project was paid for with work set to begin in 2022.

The City received a $600,000 grant from OCRA to upgrade sanitary sewers.

We worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and are back on our feet and we had the first Christmas parade in the city’s history.

What was an unexpected joy this past year?

We came out of the COVID-19 pandemic with our staff in place. We became home to several new businesses, and Main Street is striving. It has been a long time since Main Street has done this well.

What was the biggest challenge the city overcame in 2021? How did this happen?

The biggest challenge we overcame in 2021 was bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a city we stayed focused and turned our attention to our employees and their wellbeing. It worked as we have maintained our staffing levels and at the end of 2021, full-time employees were given a $ 2,500 stipend.

What projects are you most looking forward to this year?

Construction of a new police station

Completion of the Franciscan Trail

Construction of the Thompson Trail

Planting additional trees and plants on Main Street

Continue to pave local roads and streets

Prepare the roundabout at 25th Street and Churchman Avenue.

Pick three words to describe your outlook on 2022:

Growing, positive and focused.

GREENWOOD

Answered by city of Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers

What do you feel was the biggest highlight to the city last year?

Last year’s biggest highlight was the kickoff of the Madison Project. This is by far the largest public private partnership project that the city has ever been involved. It is great to see the growth and the confidence builders have in our city for them to invest in Greenwood with such magnitude.

What was an unexpected joy this past year?

Our largest, unexpected joy for the year would have been the opening of Old City Park and receiving multiple awards for its design and use. To see so many families enjoying this beautiful outdoor park and being able to go to an outdoor space like this that is safe and healthy always makes me happy.

What was the biggest challenge the city overcame in 2021? How did this happen?

Our biggest challenge was to keep the city running safely thru the COVID crisis. We were able to do this by having our employees volunteer to help and cover shifts for their sick coworkers. It takes a great team of individuals to offer to step up and help when things are rough, and they did it!

What projects are you most looking forward to this year?

In 2022 we plan on continuing with the Madison Avenue trail program. This will bring the current trail south from Pearl Street. to Main Street. It will then go east on Main Street. to Meridian Street. This is very exciting as it will beautify downtown even more and allow for more and safer walkability. We also plan on starting the sports park on the southeast side of the city that will have four baseball diamonds, four softball diamonds, a splash pad and soccer field. We also plan to open the Fieldhouse, our downtown multipurpose sports facility in the first quarter of 2022.

Pick three words to describe your outlook on 2022:

Hopeful, excited and resilient.

SOUTHPORT

*Answered by city of Southport Mayor Jim Cooney

What do you feel was the biggest highlight to the city last year?

The biggest highlight for the city was holding city events this year such as the flag retirement ceremony, Fourth of July parade, and Christmas in the Park with Santa.

What was an unexpected joy this past year?

New Christmas lights along Southport Road and issuing the quarterly newsletter to the residents.

What was the biggest challenge the city overcame in 2021? How did this happen?

The biggest challenge the city overcame was completing this year’s paving project due to supply issues with concrete and asphalt.

What projects are you most looking forward to this year?

The Redevelopment Commission project at the lumberyard location at 2110 E Southport Road. We continue work with the developer to negotiate through several issues but are optimistic we will have a signed agreement by April 2022. The development will be a four-story apartment building with 92-96 apartments – one and two bedrooms. The first floor will also have approximately 2,000 square feet of rentable space.

Pick three words to describe your outlook on 2022:

Hope, progress and improvement.