Open 4 Business: Music Lessons of Indianapolis

Mike Middleton opens Music Lessons of Indianapolis, offering instruction for all ages

Mike Middleton says he enjoys sharing his knowledge about guitar and his love for music.

With a background in ad and web design, he has also balanced his time with guitar instruction since 2004 and has played the guitar since 1980. Seeing a growing interest in lessons, he officially opened Music Lessons of Indianapolis this October.

Music Lessons of Indianapolis, at 5703 S. East Street, Suite F, Indianapolis, offers one-on-one lessons, group lessons and pre-school music classes on a variety of instruments. Current lessons include drum, guitar, cello with a plan to expand into even more as the business progresses. The school, open Monday through Saturday, 1 to 9 p.m., features private teaching studios and a waiting area for parents and siblings.

“I love to see beginners get a grasp on the instrument and that moment when they realize that they can do it and they’re actually playing a song,” Middleton said. “That gives me a lot of personal satisfaction as a teacher. It’s just great to watch students progress throughout a long period of time, also.”

Music Lessons of Indianapolis is an expansion of the Mike Middleton Guitar Academy which has been in business in Indianapolis since May of 2015. Middleton, a Perry Township resident, originally from Wabash, Ind., has brought in the students he was already teaching with another guitar instructor and is looking to grow that clientele.

“One thing I’m really looking forward to is getting students involved in a group setting, so they’re playing with other musicians as a group,” he said. “Often students just play for their teacher, parents or family members but they don’t get a lot of opportunities when they’re younger to play with other musicians. I’d like to match musicians together to play and do performances, too.”

Why did you open this business?

I was teaching guitar from my apartment. I have been doing that since the Spring of 2015. My schedule was full, so I had to hire another guitar teacher. We wanted to expand and get some drums and piano involved. The only way to do that is to go out an open a new business.

What did you do to prepare for opening your business?

I did contact several teachers who taught piano, guitar, drums and try to line up some teachers. I had to buy a lot of new equipment for the place and furnish it. I wanted a comfortable setting for parents who were waiting on students.

Who is your ideal customer/client?

We teach students of all ages.

How do you plan to be successful?

I’m doing a lot of promoting right now, just going from door to door, handing out fliers, a lot of footwork trying to let people know about us. I plan to give the best service I possibly can and provide a nice place for lessons, so hopefully people will continue to come back as they’ll like the atmosphere and the service.

What would we be surprised to learn about you or your company?

We have pre-school classes in the works. It would be from ages 3 to 5. We have had some people interested in it but would still need to get a few more to form the class… We can work with preschoolers, teach them how to sing, clap and count rhythms, let them experiment with different instruments and see what they become excited about and what instrument they may choose to pursue later.

About me personally: I was in The American Coaster Enthusiast Club (ACE) for many years. I had a bit of an obsession with roller coasters for a few years. I would try to make an amusement park trip every weekend. I have ridden hundreds of different roller coasters in dozens of different amusement parks.