Olivet to Partner with Perry Township Schools

Olivet Nazarene University (ONU) and Perry Township Schools have announced a new partnership that will allow Perry teachers, administrators, and staff to develop key skills to become future principals for the betterment of students, schools, and communities.

“Perry Township Schools is thrilled to partner with Olivet Nazarene University to provide two innovative, accelerated programs for our educators who seek to enhance their knowledge and continue their education,” said Patrick Mapes, Superintendent.

The partnership will offer two Education programs for the Perry Township Schools: Ethical Building Leadership (EBL) and English Language Learners (ELL.) The EBL program is designed to meet the needs of 21st century building leaders and fulfill the vision of equipping professionals that influence the lives of P-12 students. It blends sound educational leadership theory with real life experiences and application of the theory covered in each module. The ELL program is designed specifically for teachers who desire to work more effectively with culturally and linguistically diverse students.

“We are pleased to introduce two programs to the Perry Township community that will equip their educators with the tools necessary to be exemplary school leaders someday.” said Olivet’s Dr. Karen Dowling, Associate Dean of The Institute of Education and Teacher Excellence

ONU’s School of Graduate & Continuing Studies plans to start an EBL custom cohort with Perry teachers on February 26th, 2018. Any interested teachers are welcome to attend a district-wide information meeting on Tuesday, December 5th at 4:30 p.m. at the Perry Township Education Center, room 210.

The partnership builds on Olivet’s SGCS rigorous community outreach. SGCS has locations in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, offering more than 30 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. Partnered with more than 200 organizations across the United States, SGCS has more than 150 learning locations, including five regional centers. SGCS also has a presence in Hong Kong along with partnerships in China, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Dubai UAE and Israel.

More information on Olivet’s SGCS is available at graduate.olivet.edu.

