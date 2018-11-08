Old Southside to receive $4 million renovation

Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced the second area designated for Lift Indy, a comprehensive community development investment program aimed at propelling revitalization in Indianapolis neighborhoods. The Old Southside, located just south of downtown Indianapolis, was selected as the City’s second Lift Indy investment area and will receive an anticipated $4 million over the next three years.

“About one year ago, we unveiled Lift Indy, a neighborhood investment initiative. And each year, the city of Indianapolis partners with one strategic, focused area in need of funding to implement their vision for equitable revitalization,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Lift Indy is more than an initiative to improve one area – it is a long-term strategy to elevate all of Indianapolis’ neighborhoods for the betterment of all people in our city.”

The City of Indianapolis designates a new Lift Indy area through a data-driven and competitive process. The selected area will receive a significant portion of two U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants – the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

Lift Indy comes as part of Mayor Hogsett’s commitment to transforming Indianapolis neighborhoods. This strategic investment of public funds aims to support the growth of economic development opportunities, the preservation and development of quality affordable housing, creative placemaking, availability of social services, infrastructure, public amenities and other aspects of quality of life that make up a complete neighborhood. The funds will be focused in areas where public investments could help realize market potential.

To identify the second Lift Indy area, the city of Indianapolis used data provided by the Reinvestment Fund to determine a neighborhood where a multi-year commitment of funding would drive market activity and further neighborhood investment. The Old Southside revitalization projects were selected from seven Lift Indy applicants by a selection committee consisting of leaders from the city, non-profit and business communities. The committee noted the Old Southside project fulfilled many program goals, including: a project team that includes a broad group of organizations currently invested in the area; the project area has strong market potential; the project implements a neighborhood-driven vision; and the project includes a variety of shovel-ready, tangible projects.

“Lift Indy will provide many opportunities for the Old Southside and our partners. The improvements to the Kelly Park playground and the new shelter will serve the entire community. For the thousands of commuters who pass through the Old Southside every day, the Meridian Streetscape Placemaking will illustrate that we are neighborhood on the move. But the most important part of Lift Indy is the affordable homeownership opportunities this will bring to 13 families,” said Judith Essex, President of the Old Southside Neighborhood Association.

The Old Southside joins Monon 16 as the second Lift Indy area, announced at a press conference at the Concord Neighborhood Center. Mayor Hogsett was joined by city officials, neighborhood and community members, as well as the Old Southside project team led by the Old Southside Neighborhood Association, CORE Planning Strategies, Concord Neighborhood Center, Stadium Village Association, Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, Crestline Communities, Sacred Heart Church and Brehob.