Obituaries for the week of June 11-17, 2020

Donald W. Baker

Donald W. Baker, 87, died May 24, 2020. He was born March 17, 1933 in Indianapolis to the late Harold and Charlotte Baker. He graduated from Decatur Central High School. Following graduation he joined the United States Navy. He married Dolores M Baker 49 years ago. He was a 50-year member of the Scottish Rite Chorus. He was preceded in death by his brother; sister; son; and daughter. Survivors include his wife; grandchildren, Dawn, Mary, Keith and Doug; many great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. Visitation and a funeral service was held May 30 at the Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory – Greenwood Chapel. Graveside services followed with military honors service.

George A. Baugh, II

George A. Baugh, II, 78, of Indianapolis, died May 27, 2020. George was born July 9, 1941 in Indianapolis to the late George A. and Mary Catherine (Carrico) Baugh. George graduated from Scecina Memorial High School in Indianapolis in 1960. Upon his graduation, George served his country in the United States Army National Guard and retired with the title of sergeant major after 30 years of service. He was also employed by Allison Transmission in Indianapolis where he retired from, after working there for more than 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion for 47 years, a member of the UAW and the Murat Shriners. George was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. George was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Mary Jo (Billhimer) Baugh. Survivors include his sister, Nancy (David) Taylor; niece, Julie Taylor (Justin) Reed; nephews, Ben Taylor and Bryan Taylor; great-niece, Catherine Reed; and great nephews Jacob Reed, Andrew Reed and Wesley Taylor. A mass of Christian burial was held at St. Jude Catholic Church June 9 with burial following in Oaklawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the O’Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis.

Michael R. Bishop

Michael R. Bishop, 63, of Indianapolis, died May 26, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was known to his grandkids as “Mighty Mike.” Survivors include his daughter, Mandy (Par); grandson, Rio and granddaughter, Leona; eight brothers and sisters, Joe (Elizabeth), Robert, Brenda (Kevin) Kyle, Barbie (Larry Morefield), Becca (Bill Shipman), Tony, Jeff, and Buffy (Jeff) Johnson; as well as many nephews and nieces. Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of life will be scheduled once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. The family wishes to thank those for their love and support. Norman F. Chance Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

James L. Buckner Jr.

James L. Buckner Jr. 41, died June 3, 2020 in Indianapolis. James was born to James Buckner Sr. and Sherri Linville (Barker) in Indianapolis. James enjoyed playing the guitar. He was an experienced fabricator. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially around a bonfire with his family. One of his greatest joys in his life was being a father to his children. James was a history buff. He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; as well as many aunts, uncles and other family members. James is survived by his children, Abigayle Buckner, Adam Buckner and Matthew Weber; his parents, James Buckner Sr. and Sherri Linville; siblings, Kristin Garner, Charlie Buckner, Kelley Buckner, Tiffany Scurlock-Andrasik and Robbin Shimp; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Services were held June 8 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 W. Main St., Greenwood.

Virginia R. Cromer

Virginia “Ginger” R. Cromer, 86, died June 3, 2020. She was born May 2, 1934 in Indianapolis. Ginger grew up on the west side of Indianapolis in the Stringtown neighborhood, where she attended George Washington High School. She was a longtime member of Saint Barnabas Catholic Church. Ginger worked at Gold Line Jewelers and as a loan processor at National City Bank in Indianapolis. Her hobbies included bowling, playing cards and traveling. What she cherished most in life was her family. Ginger enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Fern and Raymond Lakin; father, Kenneth Wilson; siblings, Martha “Ann” Kleiner, Marjory Huber, Ronnie Wilson and Caroline Wilson. Ginger is survived by her son, Phillip (Tarah) Cromer; grandchildren, Luke Cromer, Jacob Cromer, Elizabeth Cromer and Emma Culbertson; a brother, John Wilson; and sister, Brenda Johnson. Services were held June 8 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Ginger was buried in Greenwood Cemetery.

Debra Ann Denny

Debra Ann Denny, 68, of Indianapolis, died May 25, 2020. She was born Dec. 1, 1952 in Indianapolis to Rollie Bramlett Sr. and Clara Mae (Moon) Bramlett. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cleaning and rearranging the furniture and making her potato salad. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William Eugene Denny; her father, Rollie Bramlet Sr. and a sister, Penny Couch. Survivors include three children, Wendy Marie (Larry) Denny, Melissa Drake and Scott Denny; her mother, Clara Mae Bramlett; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Rollie Jr., Dennis, Steve, Keith and Susie Bramlett. Services were held June 2 at G. H. Herrmann East Street Funeral Home, 1505 S. East St., Indianapolis. A graveside service followed at New Crown Cemetery.

Douglas Darrell Eblen

Douglas Darrell Eblen, Indianapolis, died May 24, 2020. He was 69. Doug was born April 13, 1951 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a son of the late Virginia (McCrory) and Darrell W. Eblen. He graduated from Atlantic High School in Atlantic, Iowa. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in actuarial sciences. He married Liz Himsel; she survives. Doug worked for Indianapolis Public Schools as a math teacher for 10 years. He and Liz served orphans in Haiti. Doug was preceded in death by a brother, Greg Eblen. Survivors include three sons, Andrew, Aaron and Avi; stepchildren, Justin (Krystal), Joel and Jace Durcholz; step-grandchildren, Madelynn, Brody, Aaliyah, Edyn, Delaney, Valentina and Adam Durcholz; a sister, Sharon Ambrose; as well as a niece and a nephew. Services were held May 31 at Grace Assembly of God, New Whiteland. Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center was entrusted with the arrangements.

Martha L. Fish

Martha L. Fish, 81, died June 2, 2020. She was born Nov. 16, 1938 in Indianapolis to the late Frank and Mary (Wells) Poff. She grew up on farms in Morgan and Owen counties. She graduated from Spencer High School and attended Indiana Central College (now University of Indianapolis). Martha worked for many years as a tailor and seamstress and later as a real estate agent. Her last job working at Expo Design was perhaps her favorite, helping to produce banners, flags and floats for parades and major events across the country. Martha was preceded in death by her daughter, Penny Abell; and by two older brothers, Bill and Harold Poff. She is survived by her husband, Allan Fish, whom she married almost 64 years ago; her son, Dr. Frank Fish; eight grandchildren, Jessie (Matt) Kidwell, Katie (Josh) Chrenko, Grace (Ross) Mills, Hannah Abell and David Abell, Dr. Hannah (Brad) Fish-Trotter, Alissa (Dustin) Medina and Emily Fish; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Poff. There will be a private burial followed by a celebration of life service at a future date to be determined. Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Greenwood Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Cathy Sue Gardner

Cathy Sue Gardner, Indianapolis, died June 1, 2020. She was 57. Cathy was born Dec. 10, 1962 in Beech Grove, a daughter of the late Billy and Doris (Munsey) Penrod. Cathy attended Crispus Attucks High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, working word search and crossword puzzles and unicorns. Cathy also loved getting her nails done and shopping. She was joker and enjoyed making people laugh. She was preceded in death by her children, Michael Gilbert, Joshua Gilbert, Austin Gilbert and McKayla Gilbert; and her brother, Jerry Penrod. Cathy is survived by her husband, Donald Gardner; her son, Jeremy (Bianca) Gilbert; her granddaughter, Kylie Swartzbaugh; her brother, Billy (Debbie) Penrod; a niece, Brittany Penrod; a nephew, Jerry “Bub” Penrod; a sister-in-law, Vicky Penrod; as well as several extended family members in Missouri. Service are pending at the present and will be published when finalized. Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 1202 S. Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis is entrusted with the arrangements.

Barbara Jean Gill

Barbara Jean Gill, 70, Indianapolis, died May 1, 2020. She was born March 22, 1950, in Indianapolis, to the late Verdon and Dorothy (Lloyd) Dobbins. She graduated from Arsenal Technical High School. Barbara worked for the State of Indiana in various divisions for 30 years, retiring in 2013. An avid gardener, she loved growing flowers. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Barbara loved and collected angels, even naming her beloved canine companion Angel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Charles “Chuck” Gill; siblings, Robert Dobbins, Linda Garmon and Venita Collins. Survivors include her daughters, Debbie (Kevin) Jones and Donna (Chris) Walke; grandchildren, Tyler (Kaylyn Sawyer) Jones, Victoria Walke, Jacob Jones and Luke Jones. A small private service for immediate family was held May 5 at the O’Riley Funeral Home. Burial followed at Floral Park Cemetery, next to her husband, Chuck.

Evelyn Marie Gootee

Evelyn Marie Gootee, 80, died May 25, 2020. A resident of Indianapolis, she was born Jan. 31, 1940 in Indianapolis to the late Lloyd and Ilene (Turner) Robinson. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. Evelyn enjoyed bowling and going to garage sales. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Gootee; stepmother, Jean Robinson; two brothers, William Robinson and Floyd Robinson; and an infant sister during childbirth with Ilene. Survivors include her two sons, Richard and James “Steven” Gootee; three daughters, Debra (Jim) Richardson, Kathy Gootee and Karen (Allen) Craig; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Funeral services were conducted May 29 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. She was buried at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Vaino D. Grayam

Vaino D. Grayam, 86, formerly of Greenwood, died May 29, 2020. Vaino was born Feb. 14, 1934 in Big Fork, Minn. to Shorty and Alice (Oslund) Grayam. Vaino was a graduate of Sullivan High School in Sullivan, Ind. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Wabash College, where he played starting quarterback for three of the four years on the Wabash Little Giants football team. He was inducted into the Wabash College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989. Vaino was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James Grayam, Ed Grayam and Robert Grayam, one half-brother, Phillip; one sister, Willamae Hoagland; and one daughter, Mary Susan Grayam Taylor. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Nancy Sue (Taylor) Grayam; a son, Thomas Grayam; two grandchildren, Erika Ann Taylor Freese (Larry) and Evan Grayam Taylor (Crystal); three great-grandchildren, Haydyn Freese, Kennedy Freese and Grayam Freese; one brother, Morton W. Grayam (Delores); one sister, Marcella Fox; and multiple nieces and nephews in Indiana and around the country. A celebration of life for Vaino Grayam will be held at a yet to be determined date. Information will be forthcoming. Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory – Greenwood Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Jeanne R. Hilgert

Jeanne R. Hilgert, 91, of Greenwood, died June 6, 2020. She was born May 4, 1929 in Crawford Co., Indiana to the late William Jennings & Fern (Dillman) Dean. She married Jesse E. Hilgert Jr. on Dec. 23, 1950, in Leavenworth, Ind; he preceded her in death in 2017. Jeanne was a secretary for the University of Indianapolis for many years and was a longtime member of University Heights United Methodist Church. Jeanne is survived by her sons, Larry (Ann) Hilgert, Michael (Starla) Hilgert and Bryan Hilgert; two sisters, Donna (Robert) Wright and Bonnie (Roger) Neal; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 9-10 a.m. at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Ave., Indianapolis. A funeral service will be private for family. She will be buried in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood. Due to COVID-19 we request that everyone follow CDC guidelines and maintain social distancing.

Jeffrey L. Holt

Jeffrey “Jeff” L. Holt, 58, died May 28, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1962 in Campbellsville, Ky. to Lewis Holt and Betty L. (Sublett) Holt. He was a member of the National Deer Hunting Association. He worked for UPS as a driver for 38 years and considered many of his colleagues and customers family. Jeff loved spending time with his family and friends, barbecuing and smoking meats. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, watching the Indianapolis 500, especially the Andrettis, NASCAR and Jeff Gordon, IU basketball and football. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty L. Holt; and brother-in-law, Bill Rouech Jr. Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Amy Holt; daughter, Genevieve Holt; father, Lewis Holt; siblings, Jenny Holt and Greg (Lisa) Holt; father and mother-in-law, Bill (Sylvia) Rouech Sr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy (Randy) Mey, Sandy (Jeff) Welch, Chris Rouech and Don (Kristi) Rouech; and a host of extended family members. Funeral services were conducted June 2 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home.

David Anthony Houze

David Anthony Houze, 47, died May 13, 2020. He was born June 11,1972 in Ogden, Utah to David Paul Houze and Deborah Kay Mitchell, both deceased. He is survived by his stepparents, William and Vicky Dillard; half-brother, William Dustan Dillard; a stepbrother, Ryan Dillard; a son, Michael Richwine; and two stepsons, Wesley and Adam Porter. Funeral arrangements are through Legacy on West Morris. A celebration of life is planned at his home on June 11 between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. Friends and family may begin gathering at 5 p.m. The eulogy and prayer will take place at 6:30 p.m. His ashes will be placed at Floral Park in Indianapolis.

Joseph Lee Johnson

Joseph Lee Johnson, of Indianapolis, died June 3, 2020. Joey was born April 10, 1992 in Indianapolis, a son of Pete Johnson and the late LeAnne (Harris) Johnson. Joey was a graduate of Speedway High School and was a baseball player. He loved being around people and hanging out with his friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, LeAnne Johnson; and a brother, Jacob Johnson. Joey is survived by his parents, Pete and Dawn Johnson; his siblings, Samantha Hill, Samantha Kane Goocie and Zak Kane; his grandparents, Elizabeth George, Sue Robinson, Pete Johnson and Phil Harris; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held privately with burial following at West Ridge Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Etwell Jones

Etwell Jones, 95, died May 26, 2020. A resident of Indianapolis she was born Oct. 7, 1924 in Waynesburg, Ky. to the late Milford and Ida (Hamilton) Hogue. She married Granvil T. Jones, and they were married for 65 years before his death in 2007. She was a member of Fountain Square Church of Christ, where she was the coordinator for the ladies aid that made cancer pads. She loved spending time with people, especially her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting games. She also enjoyed quilting, making jelly and brownies. She was also preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Verlos and Nancy Jones; and her sister, Ellen Hogue. Survivors include her children, Gerald K. (Cathie) Jones and Judy A. Roadruck; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were conducted May 30 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. She was buried next to Granvil at Concordia Cemetery.

Dane Kawamoto

Dane Kawamoto, 28, of Greenwood, died June 4, 2020. Dane was born in Maui, Hawaii on April 4, 1992, to Don and Cindy Kawamoto. Dane was raised in Hawaii. After moving to Indiana, he graduated from Greenwood High School in 2010, where he was a varsity tennis player. He lived and worked in his hometown of Lahaina before returning to Indiana in 2019. He worked at Indiana Grand Casino as a dealer, a career he enjoyed. Dane’s favorite hobby was playing pickleball with his family and friends. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 13, 12:30-2:30 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 2:30 p.m. at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135.

Marc Adam Keller

Marc Adam Keller, Indianapolis, died May 24, 2020. He was 33. Marc was born Oct. 8, 1986 in Indianapolis, a son of Joseph E. Keller and Dorothy J. Knight. Marc was a graduate of Brownsburg High School and was employed as a warehouseman for the past several years. He enjoyed fishing, playing football, basketball, baseball and golf. His favorite teams were the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers and the Indianapolis Indians. He loved hanging out with his friends. Marc is preceded in death by his grandparents; a brother, Jeremy Keller; a sister, Krista Dawn Keller; and his uncle, Ron Keller. He is survived by his father, Joe (friend, Tamie Beard) Keller; his mother, Dorothy Knight; his grandmother, Judy; his siblings, Alisa Keller, Pamela Keller and Bradley Jones; his favorite niece, Krista Keller; several other nieces and nephews; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services were conducted May 30 at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 1202 S. Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis.

Paul David Kelly

Paul David Kelly, 81, died June 6, 2020. He was born March 29, 1939 in Indianapolis to Raymond and Dorothy Kelly. Paul married Norma Lee Manning on June 22, 1956. The couple were lifelong residents of the Fountain Square neighborhood. In 1962, Paul began his career at Allison Transmission, where he worked for 30 years until his retirement in 1992. Throughout his life, Paul also started and ran his own concrete, plaster, construction, woodwork and embroidery businesses. Along with his wife, Paul also bred and sold cockatiels. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lee (Manning) Kelly; parents, Raymond and Dorothy Kelly; father in-law and mother-in-law, George and Mary Manning; sons, Anthony Kelly and Timothy Kelly; son-in-law, Don Hauk; sisters, Theresa “Pat” Altes, Marilyn “Peanut” Kelly and Pamela Sue Kelly; brothers, Ronald Kelly and Albert “Jeep” Kelly; granddaughter, Lena Kelly; and great-great-grandson, Lawrence Kelly. Paul is survived by his son and daughter-in law, Ted and Jessica Kelly; daughter, Terri Hauk; daughter-in-law, Lova Kelly; granddaughters, Toni Bouldes and Katie Kelly; grandsons, Jason Kelly, Jeremy Kelly, Glen Kelly, Eric Kelly, Timothy Kelly, Jeffrey Kelly, Mikey Kelly and Matt Foster; as well as 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Ashlynn Dawn Lisby

Ashlynn Dawn Lisby, 23, and her unborn child died May 6, 2020. Ashlynn was born Oct. 15, 1996, in Danville, to Ralph R. Lisby and Angel (Gilbrech). Ashlynn attended Decatur Central before transitioning to homeschool. She enjoyed keeping up with her friends on social media. Survivors include her children, Nathaniel, Hazelyn and Roselyn Lisby; father and stepmother, Ralph Lisby and Janet Yingling; mother, Angel Lisby; sister, Lisa Lisby; stepsister, Stacey Lisby; stepbrother, Michael Reed; grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Lisby, Barbara Smith, Joyce Campbell and Shirley Gilbrech; and great-grandmother, Pauline Lawson. A private family service was held May 12 at the O’Riley Funeral Home.

Bobby G. Lucas

Bobby G. Lucas, 80, of Beech Grove, died June 3, 2020. Bobby was born May 11, 1940 in Middleburg, Ky. to Clarence and Edith (Fox) Lucas. A truck driver, Bobby retired from National Wine & Spirits. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. (Byrne) Lucas; siblings, Karen Lucas and Kenneth Lucas; children, Dawn (Jeff) Shelley, Lisa Lucas, Vicki Lucas, Michael Lucas and Robert (Lisa) Lucas; siblings, Norma Lucas, Wanda Finley, Marilyn “Sue” Lucas, William “Clyde” Lucas, Michael Lucas, David Lucas, Donald Lucas, Paul Lucas and Tommy Lucas; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation was held June 6 at Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services – 1458 S. Meridian St.

Allen Eric Matlock

Allen Eric Matlock, 60, died May 27, 2020. He was born Sept. 4, 1959 in Indianapolis, a son of the late Allen E. and Doris M. Matlock. Eric attended Indianapolis schools and had worked as a warehouseman in the manufacturing industry. A hobbyist, Eric enjoyed playing with remote control cars and trains and was a fix-it man. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Laura Nadyne McGraw

Laura Nadyne McGraw, 82, of Indianapolis, died May 24, 2020. She was born Dec. 26, 1937 to the late L. Franklin Smith and Laura Elizabeth Lukins Smith. She lived many years in Lebanon, Ind, and more recently resided in Indianapolis. She attended Butler University and later IUPUI, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education, later earning her master’s degree. She taught at Central Elementary School in Lebanon, and McClellan Elementary School in Indianapolis. She married Bobby J. McGraw on May 22, 1987. They attended Ben Davis Christian Church for many years; she later attended Traders Point Christian Church. Survivors include her husband; her daughters, Cheri (Joe) Meares; Jodi (Scotty) Merryman, Lauri (Jason) Garl Wilkinson); and her son, Rick (Stephanie) Hootman; along with her step-children, Barbara (Bob) Keller; Michelle (Gary) Shireman; and Pat (Suzanne) McGraw; seven grandchildren, McKenzie (Phillip) Newbill, Hali (Ethan) Waltz, Ashton Meares, Zachary Hootman, Mandi Garl, Kendall Meares (Michael Nasser) and Peyton Meares; and 11 step-grandchildren.

JoAnn Murello

JoAnn Murello, 84, of Indianapolis, died June 3, 2020. She was born Oct. 3, 1935 in Beech Grove to the late Joseph and Helen (Finley) Murello. JoAnn was a member of St. Roch Parish. She graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy at Oldenburg, Ind. She retired in 1993 from St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove, where she had worked for 37 years. JoAnn is survived by her sister, Margaret LaGrotto; brother, Joe Murello; a nephew; several nieces; and a great-niece. Services were held June 8 at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania St. Indianapolis. Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, Indianapolis. JoAnn was buried in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Brenda Joyce Parks

Brenda Joyce Parks, Indianapolis, died June 4, 2020. She 73. Brenda was born June 25, 1946 in Indianapolis, a daughter of the late Simon and Pat Trager. Brenda attended Ben Davis High School and was employed for several years with a local dental practice before retiring. She was a member of Ben Davis Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, going to the casino and was an avid fan of the Indiana Hoosiers. She was preceded in death by a son, Herbert Kinkead; and a daughter, Lana Mason. She is survived by her sons, Ryan Kinkead and Kevin Mason; her grandchildren, Nickolas Kinkead and Jordyn (Zac) Lloyd; three great-grandchildren; as well as her longtime friend, Tom Wiley. Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 1202 S. Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Gary Lee Patterson

Gary Lee Patterson, 71, of Greenwood, died June 5, 2020. The son of Paul E. and Norma L. (Ritter) Patterson, he was born March 21, 1949 in Indianapolis. Gary was a bus driver with Metro/IndyGo for over 30 years. He was active in several bowling leagues – bowling at Expo Bowl and Shelby Bowl. Gary was also a foster parent. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his sisters, Faye Durham and Linda Jo Gunn. Gary is survived by his children, Stacy Michelle DaVinci, Penny L. (Steve) Leverett, Brandon Cordell Patterson, Cory Patterson, Bryan Patterson, Jason Tuggle and Kimberly Tuggle; brothers, Dennis (Sherri) Patterson, Paul (Nancy) Patterson and James Justice; sister, Cheryl White; grandchildren, Myles, Bryan and Blake DaVinci, Kaylynn and Kaleb Leverett, Tyler Tuggle-Reum and Phoenix Jones; great-grandchildren, Parker, Cooper and Gavin DaVinci and Kai Draven Snyder; several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service conducted June 13, 4 p.m., at Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services – 1458 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis, where family and friends may call from 2 p.m. to the time of the memorial service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be practiced.

Sue Peterson

Sue Peterson, 77, of Greenwood, died June 2, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1942 in Barlow, Ky. to the late James Eudell Huffman and Mary Pauline Huffman. She was a member of Southwest Baptist Church in Ft. Myers, Fla. and attended Grace Baptist Church in Greenwood. She enjoyed golfing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Peterson; her granddaughter, Emily Newbrough; and her brothers, Jerry Huffman and Joseph Huffman. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Lynne (Randy) Newbrough, sons, Jeffrey Scott (Cindy) Peterson and Steven Bradley (Denise) Peterson; grandchildren, Rachel Newbrough, Rebecca (AJ) Heck, Ava Peterson, Allie Peterson, Drew Peterson and Nathaniel Peterson. Services were held June 6 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. Burial will be at The Gardens at Olive Branch.

Timothy Charles Philhower

Timothy “Tim” Charles Philhower, 30, lifelong Indianapolis resident, died May 30, 2020. Born Sept. 30, 1989, he was the son of Paul D. and Rebecca “Becki” P. (Borkes) Philhower. Tim received his bachelor’s degree from International Business College. He worked as a computer specialist and was currently working at Advance Auto Parts for two years; previously he worked for MIBOR for five years. During his formative years, Tim was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and played little league baseball. Tim loved computer games; collecting ornamental katanas and swords, building and repairing computers. He enjoyed attending live music concerts, especially Slipknot, and other heavy metal and alternative rock bands. Tim was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles L. and Dorothy E. Borkes. Survivors include his parents; sister, Megan E. Philhower; niece, Zoe E. Dixon; paternal grandparents, Charles M. and Miriam L. Philhower; fiancé, Mollie Henderson (children, Colton and Lexi); aunts, Debbie (Jim – his godfather) England and Robin Kullerstrand; uncle, Steve Borkes; godmother, Judy Brothers; and several cousins. Services were conducted June 5 at Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St. Burial followed at Concordia Cemetery, Indianapolis.

Robert Lee Richhart

Robert Lee “Bert” Richhart, of Fillmore, Ind., died May 29, 2020. He was 64. Bert was born Sept. 15, 1955 in Indianapolis, a son of the late Harvey Lee Richhart and Marie Therese (St. Martin) Richhart. Service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 1202 South Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sandy Saulter

Sandy Saulter, 67, of Indianapolis, died June 5, 2020. He was born June 15, 1952 in LeLand, Mississippi to Elsie Maxey and Buck Saulter. He was part of the last draft group for the Vietnam War, serving from 1972-1974. He worked starting from the age of 14 ½ at a local shoe store in Fountain Square. He also worked at Church’s Chicken, Bemis Bag Co. and General Motors, where he retired after 36 years.

His hobbies included model trains, guns and being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Services were held

June 9 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. He was buried at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Mary Ellen Schmidt

Mary Ellen Schmidt, 86, died May 26, 2020. Mary Ellen was born to the late John Ford and Muriel (Root) Litten in Indianapolis. She graduated from Manuel High School in Indianapolis. On June 8, 1952 she married Edward “Eddie” Schmidt; he preceded her in death in 1990. They found joy in square dancing and traveling with their family. Mary Ellen retired as a proofreader from NAPA Balkamp after 25 years. She also worked at Western Electric for several years. Mary Ellen loved sewing and making crafts, especially making seasonal outfits for her two concrete ducks. She enjoyed spending time with her family and outside. Mary Ellen loved Jesus Christ. Mary Ellen is preceded in death by one sister, Virginia “Ginnie Mae” Wininger; and one grandson, Nicholas. Mary Ellen is survived by three children, Karen Jo (Dennis) Trusty, Mark (Shelly) Schmidt and Nancy Walton (Michael); six grandchildren, Jason (Adriano), Crystal (Eric), Austin, Brooklyn, Noah and Anthony. Mary Ellen is also survived by four great-grandkids, Makenzie, Cole, Tyler and Tayla; as well as one sister, Joann Rouse. Services were held May 28 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood. A private graveside service was held Mary 29.

Shannon Shields

Shannon “Whispers” Shields, 33, of Indianapolis, died May 21, 2020. he was born June 17, 1986 in Indianapolis. Shannon loved animals and loved going to the zoo; she also loved amusement parks. Shannon is survived by her children, Cheyenne June Collins, Anthony Burns and Samuel Shields; her parents, Daniel W. Shields and Melissa Wildrick; sisters, Kari Wildrick, Mary Wildrick and Vicki Beach; and brother, Josh Beach; and grandmothers, Twyla Shields and Mary C Wildrick. Services were held May 28 at G.H. Herrmann East Street Funeral Home, 1505 S. East St., Indianapolis, IN. Shannon was buried in New Crown Cemetery.

Phyllis Jean Sissom

Phyllis Jean Sissom, of Indianapolis, died June 4, 2020. Phyllis was born Sept. 11, 1941 in Connersville, Ind. She was a 1959 graduate of Straudhn High School in Connersville and attended Indiana Central. She married Rayford Sissom April 11, 1981. Phyllis retired from Fletcher Savings and Loan in 2002 where she worked her whole career as a savings and loan specialist. Phyllis and Ray were members of Southport United Methodist Church for over 20 years. Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Gwinnup; mother, Harriet Inez Gwinnup; brother-in-law, Eugene Geise, son-in-law. Leslie Pope; and nephew, Mark Geise. Survivors include her husband, Rayford Sissom; sisters, Mary Alice Geise, Margaret (Larry) Richardson, Ruth Gwinnup and Dorothy (Jan) Horton; sister-in-law, Melva (Richard) Coffin; brother-in-law, Gary (Pequita) Sissom; stepchildren, Chris Pope, Lisa Pethtel (Eric), Danny Sissom and Andy (Christopher) Van Dyne; nine grandkids; four great-grandkids; 10 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. Services were held June 7 at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave., Indianapolis. Phyllis was buried June 8 at Valley Grove Cemetery State Route 1 (on the west side of the road), Milton, IN 47357.

Judy Ann Stephens

Judy Ann Stephens, 76, of Indianapolis, died June 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 18, 1943 in Indianapolis to the late Corbin James Wallace and Ona Mae Stinnett. Judy’s children will remember her not only for the love she had for her them, but for her saying, “If I could of had grandkids first, I would have.” She is preceded in death by her sons, Larry and Timmy Stephens; and siblings, Jesse, Richard, James (Shorty), Gene, Floyd and Dorothy. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Darris Stephens; children, Gary Stephens, Danny Stephens, Cindy Collins, Bonnie Bondarevich, Trish Collette and Loretta McClelland; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, from 5-8 p.m. at G.H. Herrmann East Street Funeral Home, 1505 S. East St., Indianapolis. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, June 12 at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery.

Buell Whitaker

Buell Whitaker, of Indianapolis, died June 5, 2020. He was 90. Buell was born Dec. 29, 1929 in Somerset, Ky., a son of the late James Robert and Oma (Dugger) Whitaker. Buell attended school in Kentucky and came with his wife and young family to Indiana in 1952. He retired from Chrysler Corporation after many years of service and had also worked for Collins Drywall Co. He was a member of Chimney Rock Baptist Church in Kentucky and had attended Trinity Southern Baptist Church in Southport. Buell had been commissioned a Kentucky Colonel. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Beulah Whitaker, whom he married May 10, 1947; a brother, Ferrell Whitaker; his sister, Faye Lawson; and two infant siblings. He is survived by his children, Marlene (Gary) Wethington, Robert Whitaker and David Whitaker; his grandchildren, Amanda Bell, Mike Johnson II and Misty Wethington; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Services were conducted June 9 at Trinity Southern Baptist Church, 375 E. Southport Road, Indianapolis with Pastor Doug Rumsey officiating. Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 1202 S. Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis is entrusted with the arrangements.

Donald Wayne Whiteside

Donald Wayne Whiteside, 71, of Greenwood, died June 4, 2020. Donald was born Oct. 23, 1948 in New Albany, Ind. to the late Doris Whiteside (Roberts) and Gray Whiteside. He served in the U.S. Army after graduating from Greenwood High School. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW in Greenwood and Circle City Wings Chapter C. He worked in the Center Grove School Corporation. Donald is survived by his son, Jeffrey Whiteside; daughters, Kim Leveranz (Robert), Kristina Harriman and Cynthia Wooten (Shannon); brothers, Tom Whiteside, Jerry Whiteside, Steve Whiteside and David Whiteside; sisters, Elizabeth Bell and Debi Meppiel; lifelong friend, Lavonne Rhoda; companion, PC; and many extended family members and friends. A memorial visitation for Donald will be held Saturday, June 13, 9-11 a.m. at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 4901 E. Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237. His memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. His urn will be buried with military honors following the service at 3 p.m. at Mathers Cemetery in English, Ind. Face masks and social distancing are required. To facilitate social distancing there will be a 50-person capacity at any one time during visiting and for the services.

Alfred James Wright

Alfred “Al” James Wright, 88, Johnson County, died June 7, 2020. Al was born in Indianapolis on June 20, 1931 to Herman and Mildred (Stutsman) Lindenberg. His stepfather was Earl Nelson Wright. Al was a 1950 graduate of Arsenal Technical High School. Upon graduation Al enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, earning a Purple Heart and the rank of sergeant in Korea. He was a Greenwood firefighter, EMT and former fire chief of the Clark Township Volunteer Fire Department. Al is survived by his children, Brenda Hoffman, Paul Wright, Janet Condry (David) and Amanda Hoerner (Tobin); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; brother, William Wright (Joan); sister-in-law, Elaine Wright; and dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins. Al will be escorted by the Greenwood Fire Department from Wilson-St. Pierre Funeral Home, Greenwood, to Rocklane Cemetery on Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m., where he will be buried with military honors. All who are able and wishing to honor Al are asked and encouraged to accompany Al in a parade of burial. There will be a private family viewing of Al prior to his burial. A celebration of life gathering for Al will be announced and held at a later date.