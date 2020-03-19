NSDAR Samuel Bryan Chapter elects new members

Elections were held March 7 for the Samuel Bryan Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. New officers elected are Regent Patti Moy, Vice-Regent Molly Sanders, Registrar Kim Shepherd, Treasurer, Linda Sanderson, Recording Secretary Erica Costello, Corresponding Secretary Suzanne Smock, Historian Ashley Gaskins, Librarian Deb Perkins and Chaplain Elaine Rainey.

With a new vision, Regent Patti Moy is following the lead of the National Society’s President General, Denise Van Buren, and states that the Samuel Bryan Chapter’s goal is to have “more visibility in the Beech Grove and Indianapolis community, which requires us to step up our game and show them what DAR is all about.”

Moy, along with new Registrar, Kim Shepherd, have already started the Genealogy Learning Series held at the Beech Grove Library. These nine sessions focus on several genealogy topics that would enhance any family historian’s research skills. These sessions are geared for both the beginner and the intermediate learner. Kim Shepherd stated that “these sessions are progressive, or they can stand alone. Take some or take all.”

“I am excited to help bring some new hands-on activities with a new focus for our membership that still encompasses at a minimum our Patriotism, Historic Preservation and Service to Veterans.” Our Service to Veterans chair, Sharon Manifold, has worked with the Beech Grove American Legion and hosted a dinner for our Vietnam veterans March 14. The committee has also made numerous pillows, blankets, quilts and walker bags for veterans. They have collected donations for both male and female veterans. “We could not be any more proud of the ladies. They always have a friendly smile and a warm touch for every veteran they meet.”

The Samuel Bryan Chapter is reaching out to the older churches of Beech Grove and the surrounding communities that if their church has a history of being established in the 1800s, they would like to hear from your faith leaders to discuss a scanning and archiving project that could preserve your church’s history with the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Library located in Washington D.C.

The Samuel Bryan Chapter is part of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution that was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service, having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR. For more information about becoming a member, please contact the Samuel Bryan Chapter at samuelbryanchapterdar@gmail.com.