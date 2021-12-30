NPR morning host speaks at Lugar Symposium

The 45th annual Richard G. Lugar Symposium for Tomorrow’s Leaders featuring NPR’s Steve Inskeep, hosted by The Richard G. Lugar Academy at the University of Indianapolis, brought together hundreds of top high school juniors from Indiana for a day of discussion on public issues and world events on Saturday, Dec. 4. Journalist, author and host of National Public Radio’s Morning Edition Steve Inskeep was the keynote speaker.

Part of the expansive legacy former Indiana Senator Richard G. Lugar created in his lifetime, more than 20,000 students have benefited from the symposium in over four decades. The 2021 event marked a return to in-person activities for the Symposium.

“The University of Indianapolis is grateful to honor Senator Lugar’s impressive legacy of service and his mission to cultivate future leaders,” said University of Indianapolis President Robert L. Manuel. “We are thrilled to welcome back Steve Inskeep for his participation in this exciting event that engages young people with the most pressing issues of our time.”

Students selected from a variety of breakout sessions on current topical issues, including global leadership in athletics, systemic racism, American politics, the future of policing and more. In keeping with Senator Lugar’s tradition of evaluating issues based on merit, the Symposium ensured students were presented with a balanced view of the issues, rather than a partisan viewpoint.

About the Lugar Academy

More than 20,000 promising students have participated in the Lugar Symposium during the past 40 years, gaining wisdom, insight and access to some of the finest minds available. Principals from every high school in Indiana are asked to select three outstanding student leaders from their junior class to attend the Symposium. Sen. Richard G. Lugar (April 4, 1932 – April 28, 2019) served as a Distinguished Trustee, a former professor of political science and received an honorary degree from the University of Indianapolis, among 46 colleges and universities which bestowed Lugar with the honor during his lifetime. Lugar was a fifth-generation Hoosier who left the United States Senate as the longest-serving member of Congress in Indiana history. The symposium that bears his name was launched in 1977 as an opportunity to discuss with students topics of local and global importance.