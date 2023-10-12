Nora Brems promoted to new role within Franklin College

Franklin College has announced that Nora Brems, previously the director of planned giving, has accepted an offer to become the institution’s first assistant vice president for major and planned giving.

The new position was created as the college implements a new strategic plan that places an increased emphasis on philanthropy. In this role, Brems will manage a team of three employees, all of whom will be assigned to work with alumni and other supporters of the institution to continue developing a culture of philanthropy at Franklin College.

“Nora will play a vital role in leading our outreach and fundraising efforts. Her work ethic, incredible relationship-building skills and strong track record of success as a development professional give me great confidence in her abilities to achieve success. I look forward to seeing all she will accomplish for Franklin College and our students in the days ahead,” said Dana Cummings, vice president of institutional advancement at Franklin College.

Brems, a 1987 alumna of the college, has worked with Franklin College twice over the course of her professional career. Before graduating from college in May of 1987, Brems was hired to represent the institution as an admissions counselor, a post she held until May 1989. She was then promoted to the role of assistant director of admissions/Ohio Valley regional representative. She continued in this role for more than a decade, eventually taking on added responsibilities as associate director of admissions in Aug. 2000.

In Sept. 2004, Brems, a resident of Ohio, left the college for a brief time to serve as the senior admissions counselor/transcript analyst at the College of Mount St. Joseph, located in Ohio. But it wasn’t long before her Grizzly ties brought her back to Indiana soil, this time to serve in the institutional advancement division as the director of development. Brems held this position from Sept. 2004 until Aug. 2020 when she was promoted to the position of director of planned giving.

In addition to her bachelor’s degrees in journalism and French, Brems holds a Certificate in Fund Raising Management from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. Recently, Brems, an advocate of lifelong learning, returned to the classroom to pursue a Master of Leadership Development (MLD) in Organizational Leadership through Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. She anticipates completing the degree in August 2024.

Brems isn’t the only one with a connection to Franklin College in her family. Her husband, Bill, is also a 1987 graduate from the college and two of their three children are Franklin College alumni, as well as a daughter-in-law.

In her free time, Brems likes to spend time with her family, watch sports, and travel. She is also an avid reader. Brems is a resident of Cleves, Ohio.