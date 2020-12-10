By Stephanie Dolan

All parents are proud of their children, but Lisa Blackwell of Greenwood may have a few extra reasons to crow about her son, Landon.

The 18-year-old Center Grove High School senior makes annual trips to local Johnson County cemeteries on Memorial Day and Veterans Day to put American flags on the graves of veterans. “I’ve been doing this project since my freshman year,” Landon said.

“He knew he wanted to do something in his own way to say, ‘thank you’ to our veterans,” Blackwell said.

“I first started off taking donations from Go Fund Me and donations from friends and family,” Landon said. “All money went to high quality American flags and I took none of the money for myself. Then I switched over to the Greenwood American Legion for quick donations. They’ve donated 500 to me once, and I’ll come to them for more soon.”

Landon said he’s visited many cemeteries in Indiana such as Mount Pleasant, Greenwood, Forrest Lawn, Green Lawn and a few others. “I’ve placed more than 2,000 flags over the three years I’ve done it,” he said.

I’ve always referred to it as ‘flag project’, but I want to make it official right now. So I’m naming it ‘No Heroes Left Behind,’” he said.

Blackwell said her son has always been a patriot. “He’s always said, ‘I’m going to go into the military,’ and he kept on with that mentality all through middle school and high school.”

Landon was in the Civil Air Patrol from 2014-2016.

“It’s kind of like a baby branch of the Air Force,” Blackwell said. “As young men they learn the routines. It’s a cadet program sponsored by U.S. Air Force Auxiliary.”

Landon was officially sworn into the Air Force on Nov. 9 and ships out Aug. 3, 2021, a few months after he graduates from high school.

He will work with K9 handling for Security Forces. “I’ll be doing security forces for an eight-year contract proudly serving my country and founding fathers,” he said.