Nine Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

On May 9, nine Roncalli High School senior athletes signed letters of intent to compete collegiately.

John Zachary Battiston signed with Northern Illinois University (DeKalb, IL) to play hockey under Coach Mike Rucinski. Battiston earned 40 points playing defense, attended the MidAm hockey camp, was on the Hockey All-Star team and was a USHL Combine Invite and his hockey team was third seed in 3A, the highest ranked South Stars Team. Battiston plans to study business management. He is the son of Gina and John Battiston.

Nathan Gramman signed to play baseball at Franciscan University of Steubenville (Steubenville, OH) under Rick Carver. Gramman plans to study biology. He is the son of Beth and Bob Gramman.

Tommy Hansen signed with Wabash University (Crawfordsville, IN) under Coach Jake Martin. During his career at Roncalli, his baseball team was Sectional Champions three times and in 2016 the Regional, Semi-State and State Champions. Hansen plans to study rhetoric. His parents are Gina and Joe Hansen.

Brian Keeney signed to play baseball at University of Indianapolis (Indianapolis) under Coach Al Ready. During his career at Roncalli, his baseball team was Sectional Champions three times and in 2016 the Regional, Semi-State and State Champions. Keeney plans to study nursing. His parents are Theresa and Brian Keeney.

Elijah Mahan, who was the two-time Marion County Champion, three times Conference Champion, third place and two times Sectional Champion, first, second and third in Regionals, qualifier, first and fourth in Semi-State, fifth and third place in State, signed to wrestle at Lindenwood University (Saint Charles, MO) under Coach Jimmy Rollins. During his career at Roncalli, his wrestling team was Conference Champions three times and Semi-State Champions. Mahan plans to study musical theatre. His parents are Erica Garrity and Brian Mahan.

Joe Mullin, who was the captain of the varsity football team, Kiwanis Club G.R.E.A.T.

Player Leadership Award winner and the Carl Andrews Heart and Soul Memorial Award winner, signed to play football at Wabash University (Crawfordsville, IN) under coach Don Morel. During his career at Roncalli, his football team was Circle City Conference Champions two times and the 2016 IHSAA 4A State Champions. Mullin plans to study political science. He is the son of Mike Mullin.

Christopher “Toph” Norris signed to play football at Trine University (Angola, IN) under Coach Troy During his career at Roncalli, his football team was Circle City Conference Champions two times and the 2016 IHSAA 4A State Champions. Norris plans to study criminal justice. He is the son of Rick Norris and Laura Kouba.

Austin Schofield signed with the University of Saint Francis (Fort Wayne, IN) to play tennis under Coach Kristen Harrow. Schofield was number 26 in Central Indiana State Ranking Division 18’s Singles and had a senior year one singles record 14-9. During his career at Roncalli, his team was Sectional Champions two years back to back. Schofield plans to study finance. He is the son of Laura and Donald Schofield.

Carlie Schultheis signed with the University of Evansville (Evansville, IN) under Coach Walters to compete in track and field and cheerleading. Schultheis was Academic All-state, a four-year varsity athlete and a two-time Regional Qualifier and her track and field team was Archdiocesan Champions. She plans to study to be a physician assistant and is the daughter of Sandee and Todd Schultheis.

“Congratulations to our senior student-athletes signing with their future schools! Thanks for all you have given to our school community these past four years. Also, thank you to the families, coaches and teammates for coming out to support this event!” said David Lauck, Athletic Director of Roncalli High School.