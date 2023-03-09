Nine Roncalli athletes to compete collegiately

Nine Roncalli High School seniors gathered on Feb. 21 to recognize their intent to compete collegiately.

Elizabeth Gantner signed with University of Utah (Salt Lake City) to compete in gymnastics under coaches Tom Farden, Carly Dockendorf and Jimmy Pratt. Gantner was part of the Junior Olympics (J.O.) National Team in 2021 and the USA Developmental Team in 2018-2019. She is the J.O. National Uneven Bars champion, J.O. National Balance Beam champion, J.O. National All Around runner-up, seven-time national medalist, number four 5-Star Recruit in the US Class of 2023, Junior International Elite qualifier, Junior International World Trials qualifier, Nastia Liuken Cup qualifier and has numerous state and regional titles. Gantner is the daughter of Julie and Keith Gantner and is a member of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Bryce Hillan signed to play football with Hanover College (Hanover, Ind.) under coach Matt Theobald. Hillan was an academic all-state football player. He was part of Roncalli’s 2020 Indiana State championship, semi-state champion, two-time regional, three-time sectional and two-time conference championship teams. Hillan plans to study business management and is the son of Jennifer and Nicholas Hillan. They are members of St. Barnabas Catholic Church.

Sydney Horton signed with Trine University (Angola, Ind.) under coach Andy Rang to compete in women’s basketball. Horton’s basketball team was sectional and four-time conference champions. She was a two-time all-academic, four-time all-conference and three-time all-county player. Horton plans to study mechanical engineering and is the daughter of Jody and Scott Horton. They are members of St. Barnabas Catholic Church.

Nora Jordan signed with Hanover College (Hanover, Ind.) under coach Jim Watts to compete in women’s soccer. Her soccer team won three sectional championships. Jordan was a four-year varsity player, team captain, all Marion County honorable mention and awarded the champions and coaches awards. She plans to study psychology and counseling and is the daughter of Amy and Brian Jordan. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Bryce Lowery signed to wrestle at Indiana University (Bloomington, Ind.) under coach Angel Escobedo. Lowery was a four-time county champion, conference champion, regional champion, sectional champion, two-time academic all-state 1st Team, four-time state placer, state champion (undefeated), ranked #16 in the nation on FloWrestling and four-time MaterDei Holiday Classic champion. His wrestling team was state runner-up, sectional and regional champions, four-time conference and county champions. Lowery plans to study nutrition/dietetics. His parents are Heather Haseman and Nathan Lowery, and he is a member of St. Roch Catholic Church.

George Marten signed to play football with Hanover College (Hanover, Ind.) under coach Matt Theobald. Marten was academic all-state football player. He was part of Roncalli’s regional, sectional and conference championship teams. Marten plans to study economics and is the son of Emily and Ben Marten. They are members of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Luke Swartz signed with the University of Indianapolis (Indianapolis) under coach Chris Keevers to play football. His football team was four-time sectional, two-time regional, three-time conference and 2020 Indiana State champions. Swartz was a four-year varsity starter, three-time all-conference, two-time all-county, 4A all-state and North-South all star player. He plans to study business management and is the son of Ronda and the late Pete Swartz. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Sara McGraw signed with Purdue Northwest University (Hammond, Ind.) under coach Tommy Whittaker to compete in women’s cross country. Her cross-country team was four-year semi-state qualifiers. McGraw was an all-sectional, all-regional, all-conference and academic all-state runner. She plans to study psychology and is the daughter of Beth and Sean McGraw. They are members of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Nolan Tunny signed with the University of Indianapolis (Indianapolis) under coach Chris Keevers to play football. His football team was four-time sectional, two-time regional, three-time conference and 2020 Indiana State champions. Tunny was four-year football and basketball, all conference, all-county honorable mention and academic all-state player. He plans to study business and is the son of Celeste Blanchette and Jeremy Tunny. He is a member of Holy Name Catholic Church.

“This latest batch of college athletic signings was a special group. They left their mark at Roncalli as leaders, servants and champions!” said David Lauck, athletic director of Roncalli High School.