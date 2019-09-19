Nimble Thimble Quilt Club invites new members

By Nancy Price

Quilting has become popular again in recent years. People are discovering quilting not only provides a creative outlet, but may also relieve stress, boost concentration and help to lower blood pressure. Joining a quilt club also helps to connect people with a common interest.

The Nimble Thimble Quilt Club is a service-oriented group and member of the Johnson County Homemakers.

“Nimble Thimble members are a friendly, welcoming, generous and gracious group who enjoy sharing their creative skills such as quilting, sewing and other needlework,” said Jan Haley, member and past president of Nimble Thimble. Nimble Thimble Quilt Club welcomes all – no matter race, creed, age, skill, male or female. I always encourage others to join because not only are we a creative outlet for their craft, but it is an opportunity to meet others with the same passion, giving one an opportunity to learn from each other.”

Members have many prospects to give back, both to their local community and nationwide. Examples of service projects include generating quilts for veterans, the homeless and those in hospice, sewing baby items for WIC, creating fleece blankets and duffle bags for KidsPeace, making pillows and pillowcases for Turning Point Crisis Center and producing adult bibs, walker bags and quilts for Johnson County Senior Services.

Nimble Thimble also offers a quarterly basic quilters workshop, typically taught by one or more seasoned quilters. “The topic of the workshop is determined by members of the club who want more information on such things as binding a quilt, squaring a block, paper piecing, applique and other skills of quilting. The workshops are offered at no cost,” Haley said.

Members of the club also make time for fun, whether going on “shop hops” to shop for materials in quilting shops throughout Indiana and Kentucky while winning prizes for participating, attending the Johnson County Homemakers May Day Breakfast and Holiday Happenings, or going on a bus trip to Missouri Star Quilt Company.

“Nimble Thimble has an annual Christmas Party at Central Nine – ‘To the Nines,’” Haley said. “We play games, sing songs, exchange homemade gifts, donate an item to a designated charity and eat a great buffet prepared by the students. It is a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays.”

Nimble Thimble meets at the Johnson County Extension Office on the first Friday of each month. For more information, please visit sites.google.com/view/nimble-thimblequilt-club/home.

2019 Nimble Thimble Quilt Show

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 4-8:30 p.m. & Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Scott Hall, Johnson County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground St.

What: Bee-Sew Inspired: Quilts Surround You with Love, Beauty and Warmth. Over 200 quilts on display and an old-fashioned quilting bee demonstration. Special Friday event: hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m. and speaker Deb Strain, top moda designer, artist and quilter at 7 p.m. Special Saturday event: mini-demonstrations every hour on the hour.

Cost: Weekend pass: $10 in advance; $12 at the door; day pass (Saturday only): $5; children under 12 are free.

Info: Sharon at (317) 690-5020 or Cora at (317) 862-5262.