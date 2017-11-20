On November 14th at 6pm Hope For Tomorrow hosted the very first time of Night of Burma at Marian University, Alumni Hall.

This event brought education of the Burmese culture to the students and faculty that attended. Hope For Tomorrow had 9 booths that represented multiple ethnic groups within Burma. Along with this Hope provided Lapetoh (a traditional food), Burmese tea and personalized name tags with names in Burmese letters a souvenir. The attendees truly enjoyed this event. This was visible in the reaction given and enthusiasm in learning more about refugees.

Most of the students from Marian University 3 to 4 others universities students and staffs joined the event as well. A lot of students heard about Burma/Myanmar for the first time and very excited about to learn more Burmese people and their cultures.

“The reason we hosted our Night of Burma is to introduce the Burmese Culture to our friends, neighbors in the surrounding communities. With this event, we got the opportunity to educate the community about our traditional dress, native food, and dances that exemplify our culture. We hope this event will help spread understanding and appreciation of where we came from and who we are so that we can have a better future in this great community, USA,” said Justin Thang, Executive Director of Hope For Tomorrow.

“Night of Burma was a joyful celebration of Burma’s rich cultural diversity. Even more so, it was a celebration of the friendship that is cultivated when American and Burmese communities listen to each other, value one another, and work together for a brighter future for all,” said Emily Bricker, Board Member, Hope For Tomorrow.

Hope For Tomorrow intends to make Night of Burma an annual event.