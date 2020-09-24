Night & Day Calendar of Events for September and October

BEECH GROVE

Buzz Club 2020-2021 • An afterschool program for BGCS students Monday-Friday in grades K-6 until 6 p.m., providing a hot dinner, homework help, special programs and transportation provided from school to HPCC; care provided by BG teachers and aides. $35 a week (additional children in the same family will be $20 per week). To print a registration form, go to hornetparkcommunitycenter.com/buzz-club; to register, go to bit.ly/buzzclub2020. | When: Started Aug. 10, continues M-F until 6 p.m. | Where: 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: communitycenter@beechgrove.com.

Buzz Club Fall Camp • Fall Break will be here in just a few weeks! Are you struggling to find childcare? We can help! Register and reserve a spot for only $10 with the balance due before each week. Just click “Pay later” at checkout. Open to all BGCS students in grades K-6. Camp is available both weeks of Fall Break! Includes breakfast, lunch and snacks. Each week will be led by BGCS teachers/staff and filled with enrichment activities and recreation. Only $100/week per student. Register today and reserve your child’s spot for $10 with the balance due by the first day of camp.| When: Oct. 5-9, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Oct. 12-16, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. | Where: Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: hornetparkcommunitycenter.com.

FRANKLIN

Choosing Doors: How to Treat People in the Workplace • No matter your job or your workplace, interacting with people effectively is a must for success. In fact, interacting with people successfully is the most significant factor in determining whether you will have the impact and influence you need to accomplish your mission at work. This workshop will help provide the skills needed to build relationships and become successful at interacting with coworkers. Through this workshop, participants will: understand that each employee is different in their own way; identify and understand different leadership styles; better understand the importance of setting expectations; learn how to be a coach in the workplace; leave with tips on how to interact with coworkers. $49 per person for LJC and Franklin College alumni, Franklin, Aspire and Indy Chamber members; $59 per person for the general public. | When: Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-noon. | Where: Franklin College, Dietz Center, 101 Branigin Boulevard. | Info: aspirejohnsoncounty.com/events.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP

Wheatley’s Fish Fry • Live music every Friday at Wheatley’s Fish Fry on the patio, weather permitting. | When: Sept. 25, 5-8:30 p.m. | Where: 8902 Southeastern Ave. | Info: (317) 862-6622; WheatleysFishFry.com.

GARFIELD PARK

Garfield Park Sunken Garden • The Garfield Park Sunken Garden is now open. When utilizing park grounds, we urge you to follow social distancing guidelines and to keep at least 6 feet between themselves and others and to follow CDC recommended personal hygiene measures. Sunken Garden will be closed when weather is inclement. | When: Daily through Sept. 30; Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: 1-9 p.m. | Where: Garfield Park, 2432 Conservatory Drive. | Info: (317) 327-PARK or email IndyParksCS@indy.gov

Outdoor Vintage Movie Night • Vintage Movie Night is a monthly series that features film historian and preservationist Eric Grayson as he presents a series of unique and rare vintage film titles. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vintage Movie Night will not be held in our Main Gallery this fall. It is moving to the Corporate Shelter adjacent to the Garfield Park Arts Center, where guests can watch from their cars in the parking lot similar to a drive-in movie. No reservations required; spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No concessions will be served at this time. While there is no charge for these movies, we do encourage a suggestion donation of $5 at garfieldparkindy.org/product/giving-to-garfield to support future programs in Garfield Park. A donation bucket will also be available at the event. In a 1955 rare technicolor print, This Island, Earth, a scientist finds a mysterious catalogue of parts, which he orders, and it contains instructions on how to build an alien communication device. The aliens convince him to help them work on uranium power to help combat their interplanetary war. | When: Sept. 26, 8-10 p.m. | Where: Garfield Park Corporate Shelter, 2345 Pagoda Drive. | Info: facebook.com/events/1163464050704174.

GREENWOOD

Greenwood Farmers Market • Our goal is to create a greater connection between the food we eat and the products we use. We are an organization that provides vendors the opportunity to supply Greenwood and surrounding communities with crafts and locally grown food. Our market runs every Saturday through the second Saturday in October, depending on produce availability. | When: Sept. 26, 8 a.m.-noon. | Where: Greenwood United Methodist Church, 25 N. Madison Ave. | Info: greenwoodfarmersmarket@yahoo.com; facebook.com/greenwoodindianafarmersmarket

The Suds Saturday Cruise-In • Named by Car Craft magazine as “one of the best places to cruise in America with your car,” the Suds Drive-In has been THE PLACE to cruise since 1957. The 2020 season marks the 63rd anniversary of this amazing place. Originally opened as a Dog N Suds, the restaurant has been visited by hundreds of thousands of late model and classic cars, trucks and bikes. So come join all the gearheads, hot-rodders, muscle car fans and daily drivers enthusiasts every Saturday night (weather permitting) from April to the end of October, starting “around” 4 p.m. Check out vehicles of every make, model, shape size and year. The Suds will be serving up delicious food from their historic 50s-style drive-in, so be sure to grab a bite to eat while you’re there. Bring the kids too, because this is very much a family-friendly event! | When: Sept. 26, 4-9 p.m. | Where: The Suds Saturday Cruise-In, 350 Market Plaza.| Info: Facebook: Holden Owners of Indiana.

‘Back Home In Indiana’ Concert • The Greater Greenwood Community Band is performing a concert loaded with music by Indiana natives. Conducted by band director Randy Greenwell, music selections will include compositions by our state’s composers and musicians including Richard Saucedo, Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael and arrangements including “Gabriel’s Oboe,” “Way Back Home in Indiana,” March Indiana State Band,” plus medleys of Michael Jackson and John Mellencamp tunes. All groups of guests are asked to follow social distancing guidelines by sitting at least 6 feet apart on the lawn. Please wear a mask and bring your own refreshments. Bring friends and family to enjoy an entertaining hour of live music on stage. Donations to help support the band are greatly appreciated, but, as always, admission is free! | When: Sept. 26, 5-6 p.m. | Where: Greenwood Amphitheater, 300 S. Washington St. | Info: greenwoodband.org.

The Social of Greenwood Food Pantry • The Social of Greenwood Food Pantry is now open! Drive-through food distribution will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please stop by! | When: Sept. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Oct. 1, noon-2 p.m. | Where: The Social of Greenwood, 550 Polk St. | Info: (317) 882-4810; thesocialofgreenwood.org.

Wednesday Night Bingo • There are 17 games including a Cover-All at the end. The Cover-All is usually $500. Participants in the Wednesday night Bingo games can begin buying their “Bingo Sheets” at around 5:15 p.m. The VFW’s kitchen is open on Wednesdays and participants are invited to purchase anything on the menu. The kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. The VFW has two men’s and two women’s restrooms. Each of the bathrooms has sanitizer; there are three stations with sanitizer in the front bar room and at least two stations with sanitizer in the Bingo rooms. There is also a thermostat to take an individual’s temperature, if they so desire. The Annual Bingo License, Annual Raffle License and the Annual Charity Game Night License # is 002855. The public is welcome. Please sign the book at the door upon entrance. No outside food or drink is permitted. | When: Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m. | Where: Greenwood VFW Post 5864, 1842 Veterans Way. | Info: If you need help or have questions, please call Sherri Jones at (253) 278-1980. The Post phone number is (317) 888-2488.

Southside Art League’s One-Artist-Show • A free One-Artist-Show by Hoosier artist and Greenwood native, Robin Rossman. She will be exhibiting a collection of contemporary sculptures created with a variety of materials, including bronze, clay, metallic oxides, acrylics and wax. Most will be for sale at different price points. | When: Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 1-31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Please call SALI to arrange for viewing by appointment at any other time.| Where: The Southside Art League, Inc. (SALI) Off Broadway Gallery, 229 E. Broadway St. | Info: SALI at (317) 882-5562 or Robin at (317) 430-3623 or rrossman330@gmail.com.

INDIANAPOLIS

Ghost Stories at Tibbs Drive-In • Storytelling Arts of Indiana has redesigned its popular Ghost Stories event for fans to enjoy safely in the age of COVID-19. Relocating from Crown Hill Cemetery to Tibbs Drive-In allows guests to remain in their cars or socially distanced in lawn chairs for the ultimate, outdoor, fall tailgating experience. Hoosier storytellers Celestine Bloomfield, David Matlack, Sally Perkins and Bob Sander will spin spine-tingling tales for all to enjoy, followed by a family-friendly scary movie on the big screen. When it ends, we’ll show one for the adults. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $20 for an individual; $50 for two-plus people in vehicle.| When: Oct. 23, 8 p.m.: ghost stories; 9 p.m. The Addams Family; 11 p.m.: The Ring.| Where: Tibbs Drive-In, 480 Tibbs Ave. | Info: storytellingarts.org.

ONLINE LIBRARY EVENTS

History Roundtable (Online) • Join us for a show and tell series for history fans. Expertise is not required … just a love of history! We’ll discuss a new topic every other month and all you have to do is come ready to summarize a non-fiction book you’ve read, a documentary you’ve seen, or a podcast you’ve listen to related to the main topic. We will meet up online until further notice. September’s topic is Presidential Elections. You can find resources at greenwoodlibrary.us/historyroundtable but please let us know if you need help finding a book, documentary or podcast related to this month’s topic. | When: Sept. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. | Where: Online event. | Info: Please register online or by emailing sjerger@greenwoodlibrary.us.

Virtual Bingo • Do you love bingo? Join us every Monday in September for Virtual Bingo! Spend the evening playing with your family and others in the community. The winner of each round will be entered into a drawing for the prize and the winner will be drawn at the end of the evening. Everyone is welcome to play! We have moved registrations to our new registration system. Look for Virtual Bingo under the programs tab. | When: Sept. 30, 7 p.m. | Where: register at hornetparkcommunitycenter.com. | Info: communitycenter@beechgrove.com.

Kiwanis Club of Perry Township • The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township will meet every two weeks via Zoom through Jan. 21, 2021. | When: Oct. 1, 7 a.m. (EST) | Where: Online. | Info: email: kiwanisperry@kiwanisperrytownship.org; kiwanisperrytownship.org; Facebook: Kiwanis of Perry Township.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

National Night Out • Bethany Community Gardens is hosting their second annual National Night Out event at the site of our Gardens, Bethany Lutheran Church. Join us for a brief update about positive happenings in the neighborhood and our efforts to form a Neighborhood Association for the larger Southdale area. We will also have a presentation from Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) on the I-69 Finish Line Project that includes an expansion of I-465 on the Southside from the current Rt. 37 to I-69. The will share the projects and its components and what has changed since we met with them last year. They will also be accepting public comment at this time. This is an important opportunity to request sound barriers, sidewalks on bridges and other preferences that can make the end result a positive for our Southside Neighbors and commuters. Come join us. Attendance will be capped at 50 people, so sign up early! Check out i69finishline.com so you can have your questions and suggestions ready. | When: Oct. 6, 6-8 p.m. | Where: Bethany Lutheran Church, 4702 S. East St. | Info: Facebook: Bethany Community Gardens.

2020 Annual Awards Dinner • Beech Grove Chamber’s 2020 Annual Awards Dinner. Entertainment is by Tony Walker and the Second Half Band. Tony is a former Indianapolis Colt, motivational speaker and talented musician. | When: Nov. 5, 5:30-8 p.m. | Where: Primo Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 2615 National Ave. | Info: beechgrovechamber.org.

SOUTHPORT

Southport Farmers Market • Southport Farmers Market is providing locally raised produce and distinctive handmade craft items to the community. | When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Oct. 1, 3-6 p.m. | Where: Southport Farmers Market, 2810 E. Southport Road. | Info: southportfarmersmarket@gmail.com; Facebook.com/SouthportFarmersMarket.