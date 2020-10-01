Night & Day Calendar of Events for October

BEECH GROVE

Buzz Club 2020-2021 • An afterschool program for BGCS students Monday-Friday in grades K-6 until 6 p.m., providing a hot dinner, homework help, special programs and transportation provided from school to HPCC; care provided by BG teachers and aides. $35 a week (additional children in the same family will be $20 per week). To print a registration form, go to hornetparkcommunitycenter.com/buzz-club; to register, go to bit.ly/buzzclub2020. | When: Started Aug. 10, continues M-F until 6 p.m. | Where: 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: communitycenter@beechgrove.com.

Blood Drive and Craft Show • The Beech Grove American Legion Post 276 is hosting a blood drive

and craft show. | When: Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Where: Beech Grove American Legion Post 276,

327 Main St. | Info: (317) 787-5547; : The American Legion Beech Grove.

Buzz Club Fall Camp • Fall Break will be here in just a few weeks! Are you struggling to find childcare? We can help! Register and reserve a spot for only $10 with the balance due before each week. Just click “Pay later” at checkout. Open to all BGCS students in grades K-6. Camp is available both weeks of Fall Break! Includes breakfast, lunch and snacks. Each week will be led by BGCS teachers/staff and filled with enrichment activities and recreation. Only $100/week per student. Register today and reserve your child’s spot for $10 with the balance due by the first day of camp.| When: Oct. 5-9, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Oct. 12-16, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. | Where: Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: hornetparkcommunitycenter.com.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP

Fall Harvest Festival • From the last weekend in September through the end of October, visitors can come to the farm Tuesday through Saturday for the Fall Harvest Festival. Experience hayrides, a straw bale playground, miniature train rides, farm animals, a straw fort, a little farmer experience, a pumpkin patch and more. Check their website to confirm 2020 plans. Prices ages 3 and up: weekdays: $8; weekends: $10. Children ages 2 and under: Free. | When: Oct. 1-31; Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; | Where: 7010 E. Raymond St. & 1100 N. State Road 37. | Info: watermansfamilyfarm.com/raymond-street-location-fall-festiv.

Wheatley’s Fish Fry • Live music every Friday at Wheatley’s Fish Fry on the patio, weather permitting. | When: Oct. 2, 5-8:30 p.m. | Where: 8902 Southeastern Ave. | Info: (317) 862-6622; WheatleysFishFry.com.

Franklin Central Varsity Football • Franklin Central home game vs. Fishers. | When: Oct. 2, 7 p.m. | Where: 6215 S. Franklin Road. | Info: fcflashes.com/events.

Clean Up Franklin Township • Trash by the road? Bring it on! Grab some bags and fill ‘em up. Join us as an individual or family – organize your church, neighborhood, business, youth group, etc. to come help clean up Franklin Township. Trash bags and a dumpster will be available at the Civic League building. Let’s rid our roadsides of ugly trash. | When: Oct. 3, 8 a.m.-noon. | Where: Civic League building, 8822 Southeastern Ave. | Info: fcflashes.com/events.

Franklin Township Historical Society Board Meeting • FTHS monthly board meeting will be held online. | When: Oct. 5, 1 p.m. | Where: Online | Info: franklintownshiphistory@gmail.com.

GREENWOOD

Southside Art League’s One-Artist-Show • A free One-Artist-Show by Hoosier artist and Greenwood native, Robin Rossman. She will be exhibiting a collection of contemporary sculptures created with a variety of materials, including bronze, clay, metallic oxides, acrylics and wax. Most will be for sale at different price points. | When: Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 1-31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Please call SALI to arrange for viewing by appointment at any other time.| Where: The Southside Art League, Inc. (SALI) Off Broadway Gallery, 229 E. Broadway St. | Info: SALI at (317) 882-5562 or Robin at (317) 430-3623 or rrossman330@gmail.com.

Greenwood Farmers Market • Our goal is to create a greater connection between the food we eat and the products we use. We are an organization that provides vendors the opportunity to supply Greenwood and surrounding communities with crafts and locally grown food. Our market runs every Saturday through the second Saturday in October, depending on produce availability. | When: Oct. 3, 8 a.m.-noon. | Where: Greenwood United Methodist Church, 25 N. Madison Ave. | Info: greenwoodfarmersmarket@yahoo.com; facebook.com/greenwoodindianafarmersmarket

Restore Old Town Greenwood’s 10th Annual Clean-Up Day • Restore Old Town Greenwood is

holding its 10th annual Clean-up Day and you are invited! Please gather your friends, family and coworkers to join us. Don’t miss this great chance to help to clean up around the downtown area and enjoy the fall weather. ROTG will provide latex gloves, hand sanitizer and trash bags. The city of Greenwood will provide a truck and disposal for the trash. We recommend that you dress in layers and wear comfortable walking shoes. We will be practicing social distancing and mask wearing. We are unable to provide food to volunteers this year due to COVID, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own water or snacks. Volunteers will be meeting outside the main entrance of Greenwood City Center. Free parking is available in the public parking lot at the intersection of Main Street and Madison Avenue. We hope to see you! | When: Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. | Where: Greenwood City Center, 300 S. Madison Ave. | Info: Brad Nemeth, president of ROTG at info@restoreoldtowngreenwood.org or go to /events/378190564628.

The Suds Saturday Cruise-In • Named by Car Craft magazine as “one of the best places to cruise in America with your car,” the Suds Drive-In has been THE PLACE to cruise since 1957. The 2020 season marks the 63rd anniversary of this amazing place. Originally opened as a Dog N Suds, the restaurant has been visited by hundreds of thousands of late model and classic cars, trucks and bikes. So come join all the gearheads, hot-rodders, muscle car fans and daily drivers enthusiasts every Saturday night (weather permitting) from April to the end of October, starting “around” 4 p.m. Check out vehicles of every make, model, shape size and year. The Suds will be serving up delicious food from their historic 50s-style drive-in, so be sure to grab a bite to eat while you’re there. Bring the kids too, because this is very much a family-friendly event! | When: Oct. 3, 4-9 p.m. | Where: The Suds Saturday Cruise-In, 350 Market Plaza.| Info: Facebook: Holden Owners of Indiana.

The Social of Greenwood Food Pantry • The Social of Greenwood Food Pantry is now open! Drive-through food distribution will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please stop by! | When: Oct. 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Oct. 8, noon-2 p.m. | Where: The Social of Greenwood, 550 Polk St. | Info: (317) 882-4810; thesocialofgreenwood.org.

Wednesday Night Bingo • There are 17 games including a Cover-All at the end. The Cover-All is usually $500. Participants in the Wednesday night Bingo games can begin buying their “Bingo Sheets” at around 5:15 p.m. The VFW’s kitchen is open on Wednesdays and participants are invited to purchase anything on the menu. The kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. The VFW has two men’s and two women’s restrooms. Each of the bathrooms has sanitizer; there are three stations with sanitizer in the front bar room and at least two stations with sanitizer in the Bingo rooms. There is also a thermostat to take an individual’s temperature, if they so desire. The Annual Bingo License, Annual Raffle License and the Annual Charity Game Night License # is 002855. The public is welcome. Please sign the book at the door upon entrance. No outside food or drink is permitted. | When: Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. | Where: Greenwood VFW Post 5864, 1842 Veterans Way. | Info: If you need help or have questions, please call Sherri Jones at (253) 278-1980. The Post phone number is (317) 888-2488.

Scare Away Hunger • The Social of Greenwood: Scare Away Hunger: Reverse Trick or Treating: join

us for a fun way to give back to The Social’s Food Pantry! Those who donate canned food items will

be entered to win a $25 Kroger gift card. Bonus entities if you come dressed in your spookiest

costume! | When: Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-noon. | Where: The Social, 550 Polk St. | Info: (317) 882-4810; thesocialofgreenwood.org.

INDIANAPOLIS

Ghost Stories at Tibbs Drive-In • Storytelling Arts of Indiana has redesigned its popular Ghost Stories event for fans to enjoy safely in the age of COVID-19. Relocating from Crown Hill Cemetery to Tibbs Drive-In allows guests to remain in their cars or socially distanced in lawn chairs for the ultimate, outdoor, fall tailgating experience. Hoosier storytellers Celestine Bloomfield, David Matlack, Sally Perkins and Bob Sander will spin spine-tingling tales for all to enjoy, followed by a family-friendly scary movie on the big screen. When it ends, we’ll show one for the adults. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $20 for an individual; $50 for two-plus people in vehicle.| When: Oct. 23, 8 p.m.: ghost stories; 9 p.m. The Addams Family; 11 p.m.: The Ring.| Where: Tibbs Drive-In, 480 Tibbs Ave. | Info: storytellingarts.org.

ONLINE LIBRARY EVENTS

Writing My Way through the Pandemic • This class is offered to those who want to write about their experiences since life has changed due to the virus. Prompts will be offered to help focus your thoughts. This event is being held as an online meeting/webinar. You will be emailed login instructions approximately 24 hours before the event. This program is in partnership with the Indiana Writers Center. | When: Oct. 3, 10-11:30 a.m. | Where: online. | Info: attend.indypl.org/event/4613942.

Paws to Read Online • Beginning or reluctant readers ages 6-11 are invited to read aloud to

a registered therapy dog who loves to listen to stories. It’s a great way to improve a child’s

reading skills and self-confidence. Children may read from any book they choose. This event is

being held as an online program. Those who register will be emailed login instructions about

24 hours before the event. A library representative will reach out to you via email with your

specific 15-minute appointment time within the hour time frame of the program. This online program will require you to have access to Zoom with a microphone and video connection. This program is in partnership with Paws & Think, Inc. | When: Oct. 5, 6-7 p.m. | Where: Online. |

Info:attend.indypl.org/event/4570702.

Teen Tuesday Online • Join the teen discussion to talk all things books, movies, TV and more. Come find out what other teens are reading. We want to know! This event is being held as an online meeting/webinar. You will be emailed instructions about 24 hours before the event. | When: Oct. 6, 4:30-5:30 p.m. | Where: online. | Info: attend.indypl.org/event/4600911.

How to Build a Nonprofit Organization • How to Build a Nonprofit Organization: Fearless Asking – Building an Individual Giving Program. An individual giving program is an important part

of a nonprofit’s fundraising strategy. This workshop, presented by Bethany Warner, CFRE, will

help you understand the current fundraising environment and show how to overcome your

fears so you can ask confidently for support of your nonprofit needs. This event is being held as

an online meeting/webinar. Those who register will be emailed login instructions approximately

24 hours before the event. | When: Oct. 6, 6-7:30 p.m. | Where: Online | Info: attend.indypl.org/

event/4508207.

One State/One Story INseparable: Big Read Book Discussion • Join Indiana Humanities’ One State/One Story program to engage deeply with a book as part of a statewide conversation tied to the theme, “Inseparable. Read and discuss Jean Thompson’s “The Year We Left Home.” A sweeping, multi-generational look at life in the Midwest over the past several decades. This event is being held as an online meeting/webinar. Those who register will be emailed login instructions about 24 hours before the event. | When: Oct. 7, 2-3:30 p.m. | Where: online. | Info: attend.indypl.org/event/4588844.

After School Play Date: Block Party • Kids and teens are invited to a Block Party! Bring your LEGOs, K’next, Duplos, or your favorite building bricks and complete building challenges with Learning Curve Activity Guides and other kid builders. This event is being held as an online meeting/webinar. You will be emailed login instructions about 24 hours before the event. | When: Oct. 15, 4:30-5:15 p.m. | Where: online. | Info: attend.indypl.org/event/4562403.

Kiwanis Club of Perry Township • The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township will meet every two weeks via Zoom through Jan. 21, 2021. | When: Oct. 15, 7 a.m. (EST) | Where: Online. | Info: email: kiwanisperry@kiwanisperrytownship.org; kiwanisperrytownship.org; Facebook: Kiwanis of Perry Township.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Medicare BINGO! • Everyone’s a winner playing Medicare BINGO. Let SHIP help: the State

Insurance Assisted Program (SHIP) is here to offer you free and unbiased counseling about

your Medicare choices. | When: Oct. 7, 1 p.m. | Where: Perry Senior Services, 6901 Derbyshire

Road. | Info: RSVP by Oct. 5 at (317) 783-9231 or email events@perryseniorservices.org to reserve your spot.

National Night Out • Bethany Community Gardens is hosting their second annual National Night Out event at the site of our Gardens, Bethany Lutheran Church. Join us for a brief update about positive happenings in the neighborhood and our efforts to form a Neighborhood Association for the larger Southdale area. We will also have a presentation from Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) on the I-69 Finish Line Project that includes an expansion of I-465 on the Southside from the current Rt. 37 to I-69. The will share the projects and its components and what has changed since we met with them last year. They will also be accepting public comment at this time. This is an important opportunity to request sound barriers, sidewalks on bridges and other preferences that can make the end result a positive for our Southside Neighbors and commuters. Come join us. Attendance will be capped at 50 people, so sign up early! Check out i69finishline.com so you can have your questions and suggestions ready. | When: Oct. 6, 6-8 p.m. | Where: Bethany Lutheran Church, 4702 S. East St. | Info: Facebook: Bethany Community Gardens.

2020 Annual Awards Dinner • Beech Grove Chamber’s 2020 Annual Awards Dinner. Entertainment is by Tony Walker and the Second Half Band. Tony is a former Indianapolis Colt, motivational speaker and talented musician. | When: Nov. 5, 5:30-8 p.m. | Where: Primo Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 2615 National Ave. | Info: beechgrovechamber.org.

SOUTHPORT

Southport Farmers Market • Southport Farmers Market is providing locally raised produce and distinctive handmade craft items to the community. | When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Oct. 8, 3-6 p.m. | Where: Southport Farmers Market, 2810 E. Southport Road. | Info: southportfarmersmarket@gmail.com; Facebook.com/SouthportFarmersMarket.