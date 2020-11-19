Night & Day Calendar of Events for November

BEECH GROVE

Buzz Club 2020-2021 • An afterschool program for BGCS students Monday-Friday in grades K-6 until 6 p.m., providing a hot dinner, homework help, special programs and transportation provided from school to HPCC; care provided by BG teachers and aides. $35 a week (additional children in the same family will be $20 per week). To print a registration form, go to hornetparkcommunitycenter.com/buzz-club; to register, go to bit.ly/buzzclub2020. | When: Started Aug. 10, continues M-F until 6 p.m. | Where: 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: communitycenter@beechgrove.com.

Acrylic Painting Classes • Artist Cheerie Joy is teaching acrylic painting classes on select dates throughout November at her studio on Main Street in Beech Grove. You will leave with new skills, new memories and a masterpiece! Juice and light snacks will be provided. Classes run two to three hours. Cost is $40 per person, ages 15 and up. Please make reservations as seating is limited. | When: Nov. 19, 21 and 28, 6 p.m. | Where: Cheerie Joy Studios, 305 Main St. | Info: Call Cheerie at (317) 400-1239 or email artistralston@hotmail.com.

Christmas Window Contest • Help us turn 2020’s from face upside down. Please take part in our Christmas window contest. The winner will receive a small trophy donated by Sutterfield’s trophies, three Christmas lanterns and bragging rights. We will ask the public to vote, with all votes being turned in to the Beech Grove Senior Citizen Center by Friday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. *For businesses participating, please decorate by Dec. 4. | When: Please vote by Dec. 11, 3 p.m. | Where: Main Street businesses in Beech Grove. | Info: Please call Stephanie with questions or for more information at (317) 788-4987.

FISHERS

Topgolf Fundraiser • The Baxter YMCA is part of a fundraising event to help support our Baxter YMCA veterans. Tee Up for a good cause. The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is committed to serving veterans, active military members and their families. We partner with veterans’ service organizations in central Indiana to serve a growing number of our military heroes each day. With your support of this event we will offer even more veterans and military members a special 20 percent reduction in membership fees at our YMCAs. Your participation is an investment in those who have served our country so well. | When: Nov. 19, 4-7 p.m. | Where: Topgolf, 200 E. 116th St., Fishers. | Info: For more information please contact Nicole Warn at nwarn@indy.mca.org.

FRANKLIN

Johnson County Thanksgiving Banquet • Free to all Johnson County residents. Carryout and delivery only. To request a delivery, call (317) 662-0199 by Nov. 24. Those requesting a delivery must be homebound. If you are driving to Scott Hall for a carryout, enter through the main entrance off of Morton Street (next to Dairy Queen). | When: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m..| Where: Scott Hall, Johnson County Fairgrounds. | Info: Phone: (317) 662-0199. Email turkeydinner@johnsoncountybanquets.org.

Jim Memorial Hog Roast • This year’s Jim Memorial Hog Roast is taking place at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Drive-through only. All proceeds are split 50/50 between the Interchurch Food Pantry and the Johnson County Good Cheer Fund. Both programs will use the funds to provide assistance to food-insecure, Johnson County families during the holiday season. Please keep in mind, donations made to Greenwood Rotary are NOT tax-deductible. If you would like to take a deduction for your contribution, you will need to make your check payable to the Interchurch Food Pantry or the Johnson County Good Cheer Fund. | When: Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-1:0 p.m.| Where: Scott Hall, Johnson County Fairgrounds. | Info: franklinrotary.org.

It’s A Wonderful Life • An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. | When: Friday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. | Where: Artcraft Theatre, 57 N. Main St., Franklin. | Info: (317) 736-6823; historicartcrafttheatre.org.

GREENWOOD

Southside Art League’s One-Artist-Show • A One-Artist Show by Hoosier artist Rebecca Campbell will exhibit a collection of her watercolor and acrylic paintings. Most will be for sale at different price points. Rebecca started winning awards as a young student and continued on to Harry E Wood High School studying art as a major, attending John Herron Art School Saturday Scholarship Program. She also illustrates books and book covers. Her work is displayed in several corporate offices across Indiana, in Suzioka, Japan and Brazil. Rebecca’s work as also been featured on HGTV’s Good Bones. Her work can be seen on her Facebook page: Blue River Artist – Rebecca Campbell. She accepts commissions of all types, including portraits. | When: Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 4-28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Please call SALI to arrange for viewing by appointment at any other time.| Where: The Southside Art League, Inc. (SALI) Off Broadway Gallery, 229 E. Broadway St. | Info: SALI at (317) 882-5562.

The Social of Greenwood Food Pantry • The Social of Greenwood Food Pantry is now open! Drive-through food distribution will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please stop by! | When: Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Dec. 3, noon-2 p.m. | Where: The Social of Greenwood, 550 Polk St. | Info: (317) 882-4810; thesocialofgreenwood.org.

Thanksgiving Dinner Box Drive-Through Distribution • Clients of The Refuge that have signed up come to our facility and receive, via a drive-through, a box that includes all the items needed for them to prepare a typical Thanksgiving meal at home. | When: Nov. 24, 6-8:30 p.m. | Where: The Refuge, 1150 S. Park Dr. | Info: Stacie or Kerry at (317) 889-7338.

Wednesday Night Bingo • There are 17 games including a Cover-All at the end. The Cover-All is usually $500. Participants in the Wednesday night Bingo games can begin buying their “Bingo Sheets” at around 5:15 p.m. The VFW’s kitchen is open on Wednesdays and participants are invited to purchase anything on the menu. The kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. The VFW has two men’s and two women’s restrooms. Each of the bathrooms has sanitizer; there are three stations with sanitizer in the front bar room and at least two stations with sanitizer in the Bingo rooms. There is also a thermostat to take an individual’s temperature, if they so desire. The Annual Bingo License, Annual Raffle License and the Annual Charity Game Night License # is 002855. The public is welcome. Please sign the book at the door upon entrance. No outside food or drink is permitted. | When: Nov. 25, 6:30 p.m. | Where: Greenwood VFW Post 5864, 1842 Veterans Way. | Info: If you need help or have questions, please call Sherri Jones at (253) 278-1980. The Post phone number is (317) 888-2488.

Thanksgiving Dinner at VFW Post 5864 • Greenwood VFW Post 5864 Auxiliary member Beth (Martin) Vidales will host a Thanksgiving Day dinner at the VFW. The meal will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, fried corn, sweet potato casserole, green beans, a salad and pumpkin pie, cherry cheese bars an apple upside-down pie. Rolls and butter will also be served. Soft drinks and coffee will be served free by the VFW and the Auxiliary. Any other drink would have to be purchased. You are welcome to donate any amount for your meal to help offset costs incurred by Beth and her helpers. | When: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, noon to 3 p.m. | Where: Greenwood VFW Post 5864, 1842 Veterans Way. | Info: Please RSVP by Monday, Nov. 23 by calling Beth at (317) 250-7077 or emailing bethemt2001@yahoo.com; or by calling Steve Milbourn at (317) 525-7291 or emailing steve.milbourn@aol.com.

Turkey Burn • Thanksgiving Day Fun Run/Walk. Celebrating community 10 years strong. Run local, bring a friend or bring the family. Start your Thanksgiving Day off on the right foot with a 1.5 mile, 5K or 5 miles. In memory of Jamie Sue Ramey. All donations will go to “The Ramey Boys Trust Fund.” Awesome swag available this year, including buffs for the first 500 paid registrants. Proudly sport your shirt and show you earned that turkey, sweet potatoes, pie … and seconds! Come hunt turkeys with us … find a turkey, win a prize! | When: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26; run, 9 a.m.; walk, 9:05 a.m. |Where: Craig Park, 100 Surina Way. | Info: Mary Richardson at M.A.Richardson2006@sbcglobal.net; turkeyburn.net; facebook.com: Turkey Burn.

Reverse Advent Donation Drop off and Advent Prayer Service • We will publish details of a reverse advent activity to do in partnership with the Refuge throughout the month of December. Then, on the date and time indicated, items can be dropped off. At 6 p.m. we will then have one of our partner church pastors lead a short advent prayer service over the donations. We look forward to seeing you there. | When: Dec. 22, 4-6 p.m. (collection followed by short prayer service) | Where: The Refuge, 1150 S. Park Dr. | Info: Contacted The Refuge at (317) 889-7338.

IN PERSON AND ONLINE

Kiwanis Club of Perry Township • The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township will meet the first and third Thursday of each month. | When: Dec. 3, 7 a.m. (EST) | Where: IHOP, 7521 U.S. 31 S. and on Zoom. | Info: email: kiwanisperry@kiwanisperrytownship.org; kiwanisperrytownship.org; Facebook: Kiwanis of Perry Township.

ONLINE EVENTS

Virtual Bingo • Do you love bingo? Join us online for bingo every Monday. All ages are welcome to play. We play as many rounds as we can during the hour and the winner of each round is entered into a drawing for the weekly prize. For information on how to connect and generate a bingo card, please register. It’s free to play! Meet new friends and join the fun! | When: Nov. 23, 7 p.m. | Where: Online. | Info: register at hornetparkcommunitycenter.com.

Christmas Remembrance Event • The holidays can be an emotional time if you have lost a loved one, especially during the holidays. Franciscan Health and Franciscan Hospice Bereavement are hosting a virtual online “Christmas Remembrance.” The event includes Christmas music performed by a guest soloist, the singing of Christmas carols, a guest ventriloquist for children and candle-lighting ceremony. Family members will share their stories of loss, grief and healing. Those registering will receive a free memorial bookmark by mail. The event is free, but registration is encouraged.| When: Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. | Where: Online. | Info: To register, go to FranciscanHealth.org/events and search “Remembrance Memorial.” For more information, contact Karla Riggs Norton at (317) 528-2636 or email karla.norton@franciscanalliance.org.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Through the Ages Fitness • A free senior fitness class by Samantha Stipp. Advance registration is required.| When: Nov. 19, doors open for check in at 12:45 p.m.; seated exercise class at 1 p.m.; a healthy snack at 1:30 p.m. | Where: Perry Senior Services, 6901 Derbyshire Road. | Info: Reserve your spot by calling (317) 783-9231 or emailing events@perryseniors.org.

Holly Jolly Holiday Fair • Shop homemade crafts, food, direct sales vendors and more. All proceeds to benefit Perry Senior Citizens Services.| When: Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Where: Perry Senior Services, 6901 Derbyshire Road. | Info: For questions, call (317) 783-9231 or emailing events@perryseniors.org.