Night & Day Calendar of Events for November and December

BEECH GROVE

Buzz Club 2020-2021 • An afterschool program for BGCS students Monday-Friday in grades K-6 until 6 p.m., providing a hot dinner, homework help, special programs and transportation provided from school to HPCC; care provided by BG teachers and aides. $35 a week (additional children in the same family will be $20 per week). To print a registration form, go to hornetparkcommunitycenter.com/buzz-club; to register, go to bit.ly/buzzclub2020. | When: Started Aug. 10, continues M-F until 6 p.m. | Where: 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: communitycenter@beechgrove.com.

Acrylic Painting Classes • Artist Cheerie Joy is teaching acrylic painting classes on select dates throughout November at her studio on Main Street in Beech Grove. You will leave with new skills, new memories and a masterpiece! Juice and light snacks will be provided. Classes run two to three hours. Cost is $40 per person, ages 15 and up. Please make reservations as seating is limited. | When: Nov. 28, 6 p.m. | Where: Cheerie Joy Studios, 305 Main St. | Info: Call Cheerie at (317) 400-1239 or email artistralston@hotmail.com.

Christmas Window Contest • Help us turn 2020’s from face upside down. Please take part in our Christmas window contest. The winner will receive a small trophy donated by Sutterfield’s trophies, three Christmas lanterns and bragging rights. We will ask the public to vote, with all votes being turned in to the Beech Grove Senior Citizen Center by Friday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. *For businesses participating, please decorate by Dec. 4. | When: Please vote by Dec. 11, 3 p.m. | Where: Main Street businesses in Beech Grove. | Info: Please call Stephanie with questions or for more information at (317) 788-4987.

FRANKLIN

Johnson County Thanksgiving Banquet • Free to all Johnson County residents. Carryout and delivery only. To request a delivery, call (317) 662-0199 by Nov. 24. Those requesting a delivery must be homebound. If you are driving to Scott Hall for a carryout, enter through the main entrance off of Morton Street (next to Dairy Queen). | When: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m..| Where: Scott Hall, Johnson County Fairgrounds. | Info: Phone: (317) 662-0199. Email turkeydinner@johnsoncountybanquets.org.

Jim Memorial Hog Roast • This year’s Jim Memorial Hog Roast is taking place at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Drive-through only. All proceeds are split 50/50 between the Interchurch Food Pantry and the Johnson County Good Cheer Fund. Both programs will use the funds to provide assistance to food-insecure, Johnson County families during the holiday season. Please keep in mind, donations made to Greenwood Rotary are NOT tax-deductible. If you would like to take a deduction for your contribution, you will need to make your check payable to the Interchurch Food Pantry or the Johnson County Good Cheer Fund. | When: Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-1:0 p.m.| Where: Scott Hall, Johnson County Fairgrounds. | Info: franklinrotary.org.

It’s A Wonderful Life • An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. | When: Friday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. | Where: Artcraft Theatre, 57 N. Main St., Franklin. | Info: (317) 736-6823; historicartcrafttheatre.org.

GREENWOOD

The Social of Greenwood Food Pantry • The Social of Greenwood Food Pantry is now open! Drive-through food distribution will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please stop by! | When: Dec. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Dec. 3, noon-2 p.m. | Where: The Social of Greenwood, 550 Polk St. | Info: (317) 882-4810; thesocialofgreenwood.org.

Thanksgiving Dinner at VFW Post 5864 • Greenwood VFW Post 5864 Auxiliary member Beth (Martin) Vidales will host a Thanksgiving Day dinner at the VFW. The meal will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, fried corn, sweet potato casserole, green beans, a salad and pumpkin pie, cherry cheese bars an apple upside-down pie. Rolls and butter will also be served. Soft drinks and coffee will be served free by the VFW and the Auxiliary. Any other drink would have to be purchased. You are welcome to donate any amount for your meal to help offset costs incurred by Beth and her helpers. | When: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, noon to 3 p.m. | Where: Greenwood VFW Post 5864, 1842 Veterans Way. | Info: Please RSVP by Monday, Nov. 23 by calling Beth at (317) 250-7077 or emailing bethemt2001@yahoo.com; or by calling Steve Milbourn at (317) 525-7291 or emailing steve.milbourn@aol.com.

Turkey Burn • Thanksgiving Day Fun Run/Walk. Celebrating community 10 years strong. Run local, bring a friend or bring the family. Start your Thanksgiving Day off on the right foot with a 1.5 mile, 5K or 5 miles. In memory of Jamie Sue Ramey. All donations will go to “The Ramey Boys Trust Fund.” Awesome swag available this year, including buffs for the first 500 paid registrants. Proudly sport your shirt and show you earned that turkey, sweet potatoes, pie … and seconds! Come hunt turkeys with us … find a turkey, win a prize! | When: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26; run, 9 a.m.; walk, 9:05 a.m. |Where: Craig Park, 100 Surina Way. | Info: Mary Richardson at M.A.Richardson2006@sbcglobal.net; turkeyburn.net; facebook.com: Turkey Burn.

The SALI Super Christmas Sale • Our member artists will be exhibiting a special collection of original art works this Christmas season. Many pieces are small and inexpensive, perfect for gift giving. A wide variety of styles, subjects, media and prices will be available, including matted giclee prints, original framed and unframed art, ceramic sculpture, paper sculpture and greeting cards. A layaway plan is available. | When: Dec. 2-23, Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Please call SALI to arrange for viewing by appointment at any other time. | Where: The Southside Art League, Inc. (SALI) Off Broadway Gallery, 299 E. Broadway St. | Info: SALI at (317) 882-5562.

Wednesday Night Bingo • There are 17 games including a Cover-All at the end. The Cover-All is usually $500. Participants in the Wednesday night Bingo games can begin buying their “Bingo Sheets” at around 5:15 p.m. The VFW’s kitchen is open on Wednesdays and participants are invited to purchase anything on the menu. The kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. The VFW has two men’s and two women’s restrooms. Each of the bathrooms has sanitizer; there are three stations with sanitizer in the front bar room and at least two stations with sanitizer in the Bingo rooms. There is also a thermostat to take an individual’s temperature, if they so desire. The Annual Bingo License, Annual Raffle License and the Annual Charity Game Night License # is 002855. The public is welcome. Please sign the book at the door upon entrance. No outside food or drink is permitted. | When: Dec. 2 6:30 p.m. | Where: Greenwood VFW Post 5864, 1842 Veterans Way. | Info: If you need help or have questions, please call Sherri Jones at (253) 278-1980. The Post phone number is (317) 888-2488.

Hope for the Holidays • Gifts, pictures with Santa, crafts, pre-packaged snacks and more! We are still looking for donations of new toys, new pajamas and $25 gift cards. Please note: If Johnson County moves to a RED score, we will move to a drive-through event. Our response to COVID-19: We know this event will look a little differently than it has in the past. We strive to put the safety of our family and yours first and foremost. We are spreading out arrival times to help with social distancing. You will be given arrival time options at the time of registration. We understand how hard it is to be “on time” with littles but ask that you try to arrive within 10 minutes of your sign-in time. You are given the choice to stay and participate or pick up prepackaged family crafts with your foster children’s presents. Please note: If you will be joining us in person, you will be asked minimal questions about exposure to COVID-19 and be required to fill out a short questionnaire prior to entry. Masks are required for anyone over 4 years of age. Instead of having craft tables, we will be having prepackaged crafts. We ask that you enjoy these with the help of a Resources of Hope representative that will join you and your children at your family table. | When: Dec. 5, 2-5 p.m. | Where: New Hope Church, 5307 Fairview Road. | Info: resourcesofhope.org/2020-hope-for-the-holidays.

Reverse Advent Donation Drop off and Advent Prayer Service • We will publish details of a reverse advent activity to do in partnership with the Refuge throughout the month of December. Then, on the date and time indicated, items can be dropped off. At 6 p.m. we will then have one of our partner church pastors lead a short advent prayer service over the donations. We look forward to seeing you there. | When: Dec. 22, 4-6 p.m. (collection followed by short prayer service) | Where: The Refuge, 1150 S. Park Dr. | Info: Contacted The Refuge at (317) 889-7338.

IN PERSON AND ONLINE

Kiwanis Club of Perry Township • The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township will meet the first and third Thursday of each month. | When: Dec. 3, 7 a.m. (EST) | Where: IHOP, 7521 U.S. 31 S. and on Zoom. | Info: email: kiwanisperry@kiwanisperrytownship.org; kiwanisperrytownship.org; Facebook: Kiwanis of Perry Township.

ONLINE EVENTS

Three Chords, Five Notes: The Story of America’s Music • Storytelling Arts of Indiana continues its 33rd season during the pandemic with a virtual performance by an internationally recognized music historian and artist. Tickets are now on sale for “Three Chords, Five Notes: The Story of American’s Music,” featuring the Rev. Robert Jones. Using a variety of instruments, this story explores the roots of spirituals, work songs, blues, country, bluegrass, rock and roll, Motown sound and even rap music. Jones is an inspirational storyteller and musician who celebrates the history, humor and power of American Roots music. At the heart of his message is the belief that our cultural diversity tells a story that should celebrate, not just tolerate. Tickets are $20 for an individual, $30 for a household and can be purchased online. | When: Dec. 5, 7-8:30 p.m. | Where: Online via Zoom. | Info: storytellingarts.org.

Christmas Remembrance Event • The holidays can be an emotional time if you have lost a loved one, especially during the holidays. Franciscan Health and Franciscan Hospice Bereavement are hosting a virtual online “Christmas Remembrance.” The event includes Christmas music performed by a guest soloist, the singing of Christmas carols, a guest ventriloquist for children and candle-lighting ceremony. Family members will share their stories of loss, grief and healing. Those registering will receive a free memorial bookmark by mail. The event is free, but registration is encouraged.| When: Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. | Where: Online. | Info: To register, go to FranciscanHealth.org/events and search “Remembrance Memorial.” For more information, contact Karla Riggs Norton at (317) 528-2636 or email karla.norton@franciscanalliance.org.