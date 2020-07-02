Night & Day calendar of events for July

*Denotes fireworks shows in the greater Indianapolis metropolitan area

AVON

*Fireworks Celebration • Avon Chamber of Commerce presents Fireworks Celebration! Please observe all social distancing guidelines and NO gatherings of large crowds! Food and beverage is not allowed on the premises. Please take any trash with you as there will be no trash cans due to COVID-19. You can also watch the Livestream at facebook.com/AvonChamber. | When: July 4, about 10 p.m. | Where: Avon Middle School North and at Kingsway Christian Church (enter off of Dan Jones Road). There will be no public parking in the subdivisions on 100 North or Dan Jones, or in the fields adjacent to Kingsway. There will be limited parking at Sycamore due to construction. There is a wide area for the visibility of watching the fireworks from your car, your home or surrounding areas. This location allows for social distancing. Areas of the Kingsway Church fields will be blocked off and not be accessible to the public. | Info: info@avonchamber.org

BEECH GROVE

July 4th Hog Roast • The Beech Grove Moose and Moose Riders will host a Celebration of Life for Roberta Shelton and Fourth of July Hog Roast with BBQ, burgers, brats, hot dogs and sides. Meals cost $7 for adults, $4 for children. Join for karaoke, live bands, corn hole and a 50/50 raffle. | When: July 4 and 5, noon – 5 p.m. | Where: Beech Grove Moose Lodge, 3320 S. Emerson Ave., Beech Grove. | Info: Facebook.com/BeechGrove1883

Suffragist Celebration Walk • Join us as the women of Beech Grove and the Samuel Bryan Chapter, NSDAR commemorates the 100th anniversary of suffrage and the passage of the 19th Amendment to our Constitution. Participating women will gather at the west end of Main Street. At 10:30 a.m., women will begin walking east toward Beech Grove City Hall. Upon arrival at the front steps of the building, would then stop to listen to empowered speakers. Afterward, we will walk back to the Beech Grove Public Library to attend a reception. | When: Aug. 29, 10 a.m. | Where: The west end of Main Street. | Info: samuelbryanchapter@gmail.com; Facebook.com/Suffragist-Celebration-Walk

BROWNSBURG

*Brownsburg July 4 Concert and Fireworks • Sing along to your patriotic favorites with Indy Jazz Orchestra. The concert is free and hosted by the Brownsburg Parks and Recreation. | When: July 4, 7:45 p.m. for concert; fireworks launched at 10 p.m. | Where: Concert is held at Arbuckle Acres Park, 200 N. Green St. Fireworks will be launched from the Tague property at 315 W. Main St. Spectators will not be allowed to gather onsite. View the fireworks at Arbuckle Acres Park or Town Hall Green. | Info: Facebook.com/events/944761845944834

CARMEL

*2020 Carmel Fireworks • CarmelFest is bringing you a triple play – fireworks displays on the east, central and west sides of town so that families can truly enjoy CarmelFest in your own backyard! The almost 20-minute display will again be set to music that will be broadcast by Carmel High School Radio Station, WHJE, 91.3 on your FM dial. Please listen over the radio as online broadcast includes a delay that will not be in sync with the fireworks. If you live in an area with dense tree cover, you may want to park at a lot nearby the display. If you do venture out, please practice appropriate physical distancing and wear a face covering. If you don’t want to cook at home, please remember to patronize our local businesses for patio dining with a view of the fireworks display or carry out for your own party. | When: July 4, 9:45 p.m. | Where: The three locations from which the 2020 Carmel fireworks will be displayed are: West side – West Park, 2700 W. 116th St.; Central Carmel – Chase Court cul-de-sac, Chase Court is between Range Line Road and Guilford Avenue; East Side – Badger Field, 5459 E. Main St. | Info: Facebook.com/carmelfest

GREENWOOD

*Fireworks Show • Tilson HR will host the “Salute to America” fireworks show. Ramsey Pyrotechnics, which also puts on the Conner Prairie and the Indianapolis Indians displays, will handle the show. | When: July 5, 10 p.m. | Where: Fireworks will be launched from a property on the southeast corner of U.S. 31 and Stones Crossing Road near the Franciscan Health building. Spectators are asked to watch the display from their homes or other locations while practicing social distancing and following CDC guidelines. | Info: Facebook.com/TilsonHR

INDIANAPOLIS

Hype Man • Hype Man is a rhythmically woven drama exploring race, representation, fame and friendship that will get you grooving just as much as it gets you thinking. The trio of Verb, Pinnacle and Peep One all grew up making music together in the same neighborhood, but their experiences worlds apart. Why? Race. A couple of days before their big break, a police shooting sends shock waves through their community. When Verb makes a statement on national TV, these longtime friends are forced to talk about their differences and whether or not they all want their art to be political. Patrons will need to buy your tickets in advance, come with a mask and keep in mind that the 75-minute show has no intermission and restroom access will be limited. | When: Select dates from July 9-26, 8 p.m.; 6 p.m. on Sunday shows. | Where: Fonseca Theatre Company, 2508 W. Michigan St. | Info: fonsecatheatre.org

NOBLESVILLE

*Fireworks Festival • This year’s festivities will return to Forest Park from 6-10 p.m. with live music on the main stage by headliner Boy Band Review from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Forest Park will also be featuring a new VIP section where families and friends can purchase tables for the evening. The grand finale of the day will be the fireworks display. The city recommends attendees practice social distancing where possible and encourages wearing face masks. Since water fountains are turned off, guests are encouraged to bring your own bottled water to the event or purchase drinks from our food vendors. Guests are also encouraged to bring hand sanitizer. Viewing will be available throughout the park. | When: July 4, 6:30 p.m. live music; 10 p.m. for fireworks. | Where: Forest Park, 701 Cicero Road. | Info: cityofnoblesville.org

ONLINE EVENTS

‘Stories for a Summer Evening’ with Bill Harley • A storyteller, songwriter, author and playwright, Bill Harley is best known for his work with children and families. For 20 years, he was a regular commentator on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” He’s released 35 award-winning recordings, written many children’s books and novels, won two Grammy Awards, several Parents’ Choice Awards and earned recognition from the American Library Association and National Parenting Association. Tickets are $10. | When: July 8, 7-8:30 p.m. | Where: Online via Zoom. | Info: Buy before midnight on July 8 at storytellingarts.org to receive an invitation link via email after checkout.