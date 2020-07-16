Night & Day Calendar of Events for July

BEECH GROVE

Free Backpack and School Supplies from LifeBridge • Beech Grove children in grades K-12 who need school supplies; a parent must show proof the child attends a Beech Grove City School. First come, first served. No sign up required. | When: July 18, 10 a.m.-noon. | Where: Hornet Park Elementary School, 5249 Hornet Ave. | Info: lifebridge-community.org

Alpha Music Collector’s Convention • Indy’s longest running music collector’s show: thousands of 45s, 78s, LPs, tapes, DVDs and CDs. Pop, rock, metal, jazz, Big Band, country, easy listening, soundtracks, vocals, comedy, collectibles, etc. Imports, picture discs, posters, books and other music related items. Door prizes at noon. Bring items to sell to dealers. Free parking. Admission is $4. Admission is only $3 if you mention The Southside Times. | When: July 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Where: LaQuinta Hotel at I-465 and Emerson Ave. S. | Info: (317) 882-3378; alphaannie.com; Facebook: Alpha Records-Indianapolis

FOUNTAIN SQUARE

Salvation Army Back to School Event • This fun community event invites families in need of assistance with school supplies to bring their children to The Salvation Army as part of their back-to-school prep. In order to attend, families must live in Marion County and east of Meridian Street, which is the service area for this program. Once at The Salvation Army, parents have an opportunity to visit vendor booths and learn about healthy habits, local charter schools, community programs and resources like the public library. Kids can participate in fun activities while practicing social distancing. They will also have the option of getting a free haircut from local hairdressers donating their services for the event. Before leaving, each school-age child receives a new backpack with grade-appropriate school supplies. The first 300 children registered through the online event page are guaranteed to receive a backpack, so parents are encouraged to get their K-12 student signed up early. | When: July 25, noon-3 p.m. | Where: Fountain Square Community Center, 1337 Shelby St. | Info: SAFountainSquare.org

FRANKLIN

Used Book Sale • Mark your calendar now with the dates of the Friends of Johnson County Public Library Book Sales. Books, CDs, DVDs, audio and video tapes and books-on-tape/CD will be sold at bargain prices. Items may be purchased with cash, check or credit card. We offer gently used hardback and paperback books for every age in every genre, including large print titles. Items in the book sale include withdrawn library titles and items donated by JCPL patrons. Items in the book sale include withdrawn library titles and items donated by JCPL patrons. | When: July 23-25; Thursday: 4-8 p.m. (Friends Night – for members and joiners – memberships available at the door or online); Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ($5 bag sales all day); Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. outdoor sale (prices will be posted at the book sale). | Where: Johnson County Public Library-Franklin Branch, 401 State St. | Info: (317) 738-2833; pageafterpage.org

GARFIELD PARK

Garfield Park Sunken Garden • The Garfield Park Sunken Garden is now open. When utilizing park grounds, we urge you to follow social distancing guidelines and to keep at least 6 feet between themselves and others and to follow CDC recommended personal hygiene measures. Sunken Garden will be closed when weather is inclement. | When: Daily through Sept. 30; Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: 1-9 p.m. | Where: Garfield Park, 2432 Conservatory Drive. | Info: (317) 327-PARK or email IndyParksCS@indy.gov

GREENWOOD

Greenwood Farmers Market • Our goal is to create a greater connection between the food we eat and the products we use. We are an organization that provides vendors the opportunity to supply Greenwood and surrounding communities with crafts and locally grown food. Our market runs every Saturday through the second Saturday in October, depending on produce availability. | When: July 18, 8 a.m.-noon. | Where: Greenwood United Methodist Church, 25 N. Madison Ave. | Info: greenwoodfarmersmarket@yahoo.com; facebook.com/greenwoodindianafarmersmarket

The Suds Saturday Cruise-In • Named by Car Craft magazine as “one of the 10 best places to cruise in America with your car,” Suds Drive-In has been the place to cruise since 1957 and visited by late model and classic cars, trucks and bikes. Check out vehicles of every make, model, shape, size and year. Will serve food from historic 50s style drive-in. This is a family-friendly event. | When: July 18, 4-9 p.m. | Where: The Suds Drive-In, 350 Market Plaza. | Info: facebook.com/thesudsdrivein

Summer Concert Series • Greenwood revamped the city’s popular Summer Concert Series in order to continue the outdoor event amidst COVID-19. Attendees are encouraged to come early to choose a specific seating zone, each with a limited capacity. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and will close once the venue reaches a limited capacity of 1,215 attendees. Each attendee will receive a colored wristband upon entry to match their chosen seating section. Attendees will enter the venue through designated entry points. The dance floor will be closed to practice social distancing. Attendees are highly encouraged to wear facemasks. Those who are experiencing COIVD-19 symptoms or are sick should remain home. Toy Factory performs July 18. The Doo performs Aug. 1 and 45 RPM on Aug. 8.| When: July 18, 7 p.m. | Where: Greenwood Amphitheater in Craig Park, 300 S. Washington St. | Info: (317) 881-4545; greenwood.in.gov

TEENHQ Movie Mondays: All Dogs Go to Heaven (online) • Kick back, relax and watch a movie with other teens. This month we’re streaming the 1989 “what just happened” animated classic All Dogs Go to Heaven over Zoom! Chat along with other teens Mystery Science Theater style for a fun, shared experience. After you register, you’ll receive a message from Miss Jessica with a link to the Zoom meeting. | When: July 20, 3-4 p.m. | Where: Online event. | Info: greenwoodlibrary.us/calendar#/events

Bargersville Farmers Market • Consumers may purchase locally grown and made products on Wednesdays through July 29. | When: July 22, 5-7:30 p.m. | Where: Bargersville Town Hall, 24 N. Main St. | Info: bargersvillemainstreet.com

Aspire Golf Classic • There’s no better way to mix business with pleasure than by playing in or sponsoring the area’s largest business events! This outing is popular because we provide breakfast, lunch and dinner, not to mention the games, prizes and camaraderie! Spend a warm summer day networking with local businesses on the beautiful rolling fairways at Dye’s Walk Country Club. You’ll make valuable business connections, enjoy plentiful food and drink and support Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance. All golf registrations will be held on a first-paid basis! | When: July 23, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. | Where: Dye’s Walk Country Club, 2080 S. State Road 135. | Info: (317) 535-8635; web.aspirejohnsoncounty.com/events?all=true

INDIANAPOLIS

Hype Man • Hype Man is a rhythmically woven drama exploring race, representation, fame and friendship that will get you grooving just as much as it gets you thinking. The trio of Verb, Pinnacle and Peep One all grew up making music together in the same neighborhood, but their experiences worlds apart. Why? Race. A couple of days before their big break, a police shooting sends shock waves through their community. When Verb makes a statement on national TV, these longtime friends are forced to talk about their differences and whether or not they all want their art to be political. Patrons will need to buy your tickets in advance, come with a mask and keep in mind that the 75-minute show has no intermission and restroom access will be limited. | When: Select dates through July 26, 8 p.m.; 6 p.m. on Sunday shows. | Where: Fonseca Theatre Company, 2508 W. Michigan St. | Info: fonsecatheatre.org

ONLINE LIBRARY EVENTS

Totally Rad 80s Trivia • Bet you thought all that 80s music knowledge in your head was just wasted brain space, right? Hope! Join us on Zoom for a totally rad 80s movie trivia night! Be sure to use your email when you register, and we will send out a link to the site we will be using for polling. This is a free event for adults.| When: July 24, 8-9:30 p.m. | Where: Online event. | Info: greenwoodlibrary.us/calendar#/events

Digital STEAM Lab • Kids ages 6-11 and families are invited to join Learning Curve Activity Guide Lucy for at-home STEAM projects and experiments. Using household objects and materials, create gadgets, contraptions and even tasty treats you can eat while learning about everyday physics, chemistry and more! Some projects may require adult assistance or supervision. This event is being held as an online meeting/webinar. Those who register will be emailed login instructions approximately 24 hours before the event. | When: July 25, 3-4 p.m. | Where: online | Info: attend.indypl.org/event/4366260

PERRY TOWNSHIP

Marion County Fair • Get excited! The 90th Annual Marion County Fair returns. We have some new features and traditional favorites returning! | When: Through July 19; M-F, 5-11 p.m.; Sat-Sun, noon-11 p.m. | Where: Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave. | Info: marioncountyfair.org

SOUTHPORT

Southport Thursday Farmers Market • Southport Farmers Market is providing locally raised produce and distinctive handmade craft items to the community. | When: July 16 and 23, 3-6 p.m. | Where: Southport Farmers Market, 2810 E. Southport Road. | Info: southportfarmersmarket@gmail.com; Facebook.com/SouthportFarmersMarket.