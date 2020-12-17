Night & Day Calendar of Events for December

BEECH GROVE

Hornet Park Community Food Pantry Food Drive • The Hornet Park Pantry is running low on non-perishable foods. Can you help? While we are always accepting donations, we are asking our community friends to please help us restock our pantry in preparation for the holidays. Accepting items: canned fruits/veggies; canned foods; canned sauce; rice; pasta; juice; snacks; oatmeal. Donations can be dropped off at the community center during business hours. Thank you for helping us serve our community! | When: Through Dec. 23. | Where: 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: hornetparkcommunitycenter.com.

Buzz Club 2020-2021 • An afterschool program for BGCS students Monday-Friday in grades K-6 until 6 p.m., providing a hot dinner, homework help, special programs and transportation provided from school to HPCC; care provided by BG teachers and aides. $35 a week (additional children in the same family will be $20 per week). To print a registration form, go to hornetparkcommunitycenter.com/buzz-club; to register, go to bit.ly/buzzclub2020. | When: Started Aug. 10, continues M-F until 6 p.m. | Where: 5245 Hornet Ave. | Info: communitycenter@beechgrove.com.

FRANKLIN

2020 Dec-A-Tree • Stop by the Johnson County Museum of History and vote on your favorite nonprofit’s or local organization’s tree. The two trees that receive the most votes and the judge’s choice tree will receive cash prizes. | When: Through Dec. 30; Tuesday-Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Where: Johnson County Museum of History, 135 N. Main St. | Info: web.aspirejohnsoncounty.com/events?all=true.

GREENWOOD

The SALI Super Christmas Sale • Our member artists will be exhibiting a special collection of original art works this Christmas season. Many pieces are small and inexpensive, perfect for gift giving. A wide variety of styles, subjects, media and prices will be available, including matted giclee prints, original framed and unframed art, ceramic sculpture, paper sculpture and greeting cards. A layaway plan is available. | When: Dec. 2-23, Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Please call SALI to arrange for viewing by appointment at any other time. | Where: The Southside Art League, Inc. (SALI) Off Broadway Gallery, 299 E. Broadway St. | Info: SALI at (317) 882-5562.

Christmas Car Parade • Help Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church spread Christmas joy by joining in a Christmas Car Parade. Feel free to decorate your cars with lights and festive decorations to spread cheer to the church’s shut-ins and people isolated by COVID-19. Please meet at the church at 4 p.m. and RSVP by signing up at mtauburnumc.org/register. | When: Dec. 20, 4-7 p.m. | Where: Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church, 3100 Stones Crossing Road. | Info: mtauburnumc.org/blog/calendar/Christmas-car-parade.

Monday Night Bar Bingo • Join Greenwood VFW Post 5864 as they host Bar Bingo throughout the year on Mondays. Limited food is available. No tables are reserved. Limited seating Bar Bingo continues to be a success. | When: Dec. 21, 6 p.m. | Where: Greenwood VFW Post 5864, 578 Commerce Pkwy W. Dr. | Info: Call Post 5864 with questions at (317) 888-2488.

The Social of Greenwood Food Pantry • The Social of Greenwood Food Pantry is now open! Drive-through food distribution will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please stop by! | When: Dec. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Dec. 24, noon-2 p.m. | Where: The Social of Greenwood, 550 Polk St. | Info: (317) 882-4810; thesocialofgreenwood.org.

Reverse Advent Donation Drop off and Advent Prayer Service • We will publish details of a reverse advent activity to do in partnership with the Refuge throughout the month of December. Then, on the date and time indicated, items can be dropped off. At 6 p.m. we will then have one of our partner church pastors lead a short advent prayer service over the donations. We look forward to seeing you there. | When: Dec. 22, 4-6 p.m. (collection followed by short prayer service) | Where: The Refuge, 1150 S. Park Dr. | Info: Contacted The Refuge at (317) 889-7338.

Wednesday Night Bingo • $1,000 Coverall Pot 50 Numbers or Less. $500 Coverall Guaranteed Pot paid with 40 or more players. The public is welcome! Basic starting package is $16. Large new playing room. Social distancing is practiced. Two players per 8-foot table. Masks and hand sanitizer available. Food and beverages available. Join the fun! Must be 18 to play. | When: Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m. start time. Games end by 10 p.m. | Where: Greenwood VFW Post 5864, 578 Commerce Pkwy W. Dr. | Info: Call Post 5864 with questions at (317) 888-2488.

Second Night of Hope Fundraising Gala • A masquerade fundraising gala for Resources of Hope, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization to meet the physical and emotional needs of foster youth living in central Indiana. Resources of Hope is seeking sponsors and auction items for the gala. Featuring Grafton Peek Catering, a silent auction, wine pull, heads or tails and a 50/50 raffle. The keynote speaker is Jason Johnson, director of Church Ministry Initiatives with Christian Alliance for Orphans and a writer and speaker who encourages families and equips churches in their foster care and adoption journeys. $75 for a single ticket; $250 for four tickets; $500 per table (eight tickets). | When: Feb. 13, 6-10 p.m., 2021. | Where: Barn at the Bay Horse Inn, 1468 Stones Crossing Road W.| Info: info@ResourcesofHope.org; resourcesofhope.org/2nd-night-of-hope.

IN PERSON AND ONLINE

Kiwanis Club of Perry Township • The Kiwanis Club of Perry Township will meet the first and third Thursday of each month. | When: Jan. 7, 7 a.m. (EST) | Where: IHOP, 7521 U.S. 31 S. and on Zoom. | Info: email: kiwanisperry@kiwanisperrytownship.org; kiwanisperrytownship.org; Facebook: Kiwanis of Perry Township.

ONLINE EVENTS

Holiday Storytime: Kids Edition • Our Kids Department from the Greenwood Public Library is celebrating the festive holiday season with a virtual special evening storytime! Miss Anne and Katherine have picked out a few fun, themed tales the whole family will enjoy and will be available in the chat to say “hello” and share additional book recommendations. Coming soon: direct links to join us on either Facebook or Youtube. Stay tuned! | When: Dec. 19 at 47-7:30 p.m. | Where: Online | Info: greenwoodlibrary.us/calendar#/events.

Virtual Bingo • Do you love bingo? Join us online for bingo every Monday. All ages are welcome to play. We play as many rounds as we can during the hour and the winner of each round is entered into a drawing for the weekly prize. For information on how to connect and generate a bingo card, please register. It’s free to play! Meet new friends and join the fun! | When: Dec. 21, 7 p.m. | Where: Online. | Info: register at hornetparkcommunitycenter.com.

TeenHQ Holiday Fun: 30-second Challenge (Online) • TeenHQ’s fun of putting Teen Services staff at the Greenwood Public Library in awkward situations where we laugh with them and not at them … but sometimes at them. This month watch Miss Emily and Miss Jessica have some holiday fun! | When: Dec. 23 at 4-5p.m. | Where: Online | Info: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLI62AIqJf9d7cBvyfxHLuKhPKr04dzzE.

Virtual Christmas Eve Service • Christmas Eve will look a little different this year. Due to COVID concerns and the heightened number of people that come to Christmas Eve services, Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church will be having its Christmas Eve service online. The service will be posted on Facebook and its website under the “sermons” tab. Grab a hot cup of hot chocolate, sit by the fire and enjoy the holidays with your family. | When: Dec. 24, 5-6 p.m. | Where: Online | Info: mtauburnumc.org/blog/calendar/virtual-christmas-eve-service.

Virtual Visits with Santa at Home • The Greenwood Park Mall is hosting Virtual Visits with Santa. Make this holiday magical with a virtual visit to the North Pole! Santa’s helpers have been working hard decking the halls for you and your family, so don’t be late! Choose from our list of enchanting experiences for a jolly good time. | When: Daily through Jan. 7. | Where: Online. | Info: greenwoodmall.com/en/events/virtual-visits-with-santa-34819.html.f

SOUTHPORT

Santa in Southport • Santa must love Southport! Due to the pandemic, we were unable to have our annual Christmas in the Park event this year. But we received a letter from the North Pole saying the current events weren’t going to keep him away from seeing his favorite residents. Jolly ‘ol Saint Nick will be escorted through the streets of Southport by members of the Southport Police Department and spread as much Christmas cheer as possible. Make sure to step outside to see Santa as he passes through our community, so he knows exactly how much Southport loves the North Pole. | When: Dec. 19, 2 p.m. | Where: Downtown Southport. | Info: (317) 787-7595l; southportpolice.org.