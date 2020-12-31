New Year’s resolutions: will we make it right in 2021?

By Rick Hinton

The “New Year” means different things to different people. New Year’s resolutions certainly play a part. Resolutions can boil down to simply dissatisfaction and admitting our shortcomings, to finally making it all right in 2021. Will we? That’s the million-dollar question. Where do we want to go? Who do we want to be? What can we do to expand our horizons? Hoping we have another year to make these changes, will one year be enough time? I have changes I’d like to see materialize, as I’m sure you do. I believe (have to) that 2021 will be that year! As a teenager in the 1970s I couldn’t even fathom the year 2021, yet here I am!

In 2020 COVID-19 made a surprise appearance and shook up a lifestyle in which we had grown comfortable. We are not so good with change and change we did, adopting a new kind of awareness and getting a crash course in examining our own mortality; also taking note of family and friends that surround us. We’re not out of the woods yet as the pandemic will assuredly present continued ramifications as it follows us into 2021.

These past few years Laura and I have examined, dissected and reviewed our involvement in searching for things that go bump in the night. We’ve taken a cold hard look at our reasoning behind investigating it. Admittedly, it’s been for our desire to place a finger upon the unknown. After years of doing this I’m convinced there is something out there just beyond the veil waiting to be discovered. Will it this year be documented for authenticity, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt? Will it change a skeptic’s opinion? Will it be in my lifetime? In 2021 I don’t feel these will happen, but I’ve been wrong a time or two before.

For years I was a ghost explorer, however, these days I don’t feel the desire for those weekend excursions anymore. I already know it’s out there. What am I going to prove that I don’t already know? I don’t want my own ghost show on television. I no longer feel the need for an adrenaline rush, to test out pseudo equipment, frequent the “Pay & Plays,” lose sleep, put miles on my car and most important – baggage on my personal psyche if something comes home with us. Laura and I currently live in a house on the Southside with mild paranormal activity. We also own one in Kentucky. If and when I feel the need, it’s there on our home front.

New Year’s resolutions? In no particular order: lose some weight again; it’s not helping the arthritis in my hip; to eat better food (I know, I know!); to be a better husband and father; to finish off two books I have been working on; ride my bicycle more often; stay healthy during the pandemic (I’ve already had it and can’t assume to be eternally immune); and to make sound financial decisions for upcoming retirement, literally around the corner. Yet, of prime importance, continuing to grow in my faith in Lord Jesus Christ, and listening for His call to service once I do retire. And one more – continue helping those in need of a paranormal situation, if nothing more than just advice.

I’ll do what I can. Life can be quirky. Mystery surrounds us. Our world has a lot of questions without easy answers, especially these days. Sometimes we just need to look within.

Happy New Year!