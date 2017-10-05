New sales manager joins Times-Leader Publications

Mike Schaefer has started full-time as Times-Leader Publications’ sales manager.

In the role, he will be focused on growth and development for Hendricks County ICON, the Hendricks County Business Leader, The Southside Times and Center Grove ICON. He also will work in the same capacity with Times-Leader’s sister company, Current Publishing, on the north-suburban side of Indianapolis.

“I am very excited to have Mike on our team,” said Rick Myers, publisher and president of Times-Leader Publications. “I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for his professionalism and his attention to customer service. In addition, Mike has a great knowledge of our industry as demonstrated by his many years of experience in newspapering and direct-mail advertising. He has a passion for the business that is contagious.”

Schaefer brings with him years of experience in the newspaper industry. In college, he worked at the Indiana Daily Student, Indiana University’s student-run newspaper, and after graduating he stayed on as its sales manager. In the 1990s, he was part owner of a weekly newspaper. After that, he owned a direct-mail franchise for 16 years.

He said he is excited to join Times-Leader because of the value its publications bring to advertisers and, as a result, readers.

“Our products work really well for our advertisers,” he said. “We’ve got great markets, great products and great employees,” he said. “I think those are ingredients for success.”

While large newspapers are struggling in the increasingly digital news climate, community publications like Times-Leader’s continue to thrive.

“The reason we’re different is that we carry hyper-local news,” he said. “We have something no one else has.”