New life for Moose Lodge

Beech Grove Moose Lodge restructures, offers new events after near closure

With a unanimous vote, Beech Grove Loyal Order of Moose 1883 members voted to keep their 56-year-old lodge open.

Since the vote of confidence in January, they’re now adding events, booking parties and encouraging active members to help the lodge regain financial stability.

“I have 44 years in here and I don’t want it to be closed,” said Jerry Erisman, a lodge member. “I believe we’re good for the area here. We do a lot of community service. We have a trailer there to take down to the fall festival. We support our Little League teams.”

The local Moose organization, one of about 2,400 that make up Moose International, has existed in Beech Grove since 1962 and been located at 3320 S. Emerson since the early 1990s. A social club, the lodge also supports Moose International’s Mooseheart and Moosehaven programs, which provide care for children and teens and support senior members, respectively. Members are accustomed to giving back to the community.

The Beech Grove Moose has about 200 members, yet only a handful visit each day, said Eugene Cook, club manager.

“We have to get the members coming back in,” Cook said. “That’s the biggest problem.”

According to Erisman, “You find most in organizations, about 10 percent support the place. We have about 20 of our 200 supporting the place.”

With small turnout recently, the club has struggled financially, which led to a January meeting to decide whether to close or remain open. After the vote to keep going, the group’s leadership changed, and Steve Smith took over as lodge governor. Members created a social media page (see the sidebar) and are planning events to attract guests and potential new members.

“Lately, it’s been going fairly good,” Cook said. “We have a lot of parties going Saturday nights. Women have euchre on Wednesday nights, and we have hot wings on Tuesday nights with karaoke. We’re offering more events and booking more parties.”