New doctor joins Center Grove Family Medicine

Physician—Blake Averill, MD, CAQSM, has established a practice with Franciscan Physician Network. He will practice half time at Center Grove Family Medicine and half time with Sports Medicine Specialists.

The Center Grove Family Medicine team of physicians and advanced practice providers offers a full range of medical services to residents of Johnson County. Their offices are located at 1703 W. Stones Crossing Road, Suite 200, Greenwood.

Sports Medicine Specialists offers a range of primary care sports medicine treatments, such as joint injections and care for common conditions such as tennis elbow and arthritis. The Sports Medicine practice is also in the Stones Crossing location but in Suite 210.

Dr. Averill completed a residency in family medicine at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis and after that trained in a sports medicine fellowship at Ohio State University.

Board-certified in family medicine, he received an undergraduate degree in biology from St. Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri. He earned his medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, Kentucky.

To schedule a family medicine appointment with Dr. Averill, call (317) 859-3737. To schedule a sports medicine appointment with him, call (317) 781-1133