New Center Grove Emergency Operations Center opens

By Nicole Davis

The Center Grove Emergency Operations Center has been the dream of four emergency service organizations for years now. That dream, the result of collaboration between those four departments, is now a reality.

The Center Grove Police Department, White River Township Fire Department, Bargersville Fire Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department celebrated the ribbon cutting for the center located at 2309 South Morgantown Road, Greenwood, on Jan. 27.

The building includes the headquarters for the Center Grove Police Department, where they have a live monitoring station with 700 cameras. Center Grove Police Chief Ray Jackson said that this system will allow them to provide faster response times and improve safety in all of the school corporation’s facilities.

The building is also a full-service fire station, Station 254, which will be shared between White River Township and Bargersville Fire Departments. Johnson County Sheriff’s Department will use the facility as a satellite office.

“We’re always stronger working together,” said Bargersville Fire Chief Eric Funkhouser to the crowd at the ribbon cutting. “I think two heads are better than one. Working with four departments together in one building, think of how awesome that’s going to be and all that we can do in the future working together, actually training together, meeting together, communication. … It’s an exciting time to be a part of this neighborhood, to be part of White River Township, to be part of Center Grove.”