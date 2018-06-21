New 5K run benefits literacy programs

One Mission Society (OMS) Freedom Park Run is the start of a new summer tradition on the southside of Indianapolis. Taking place at the Freedom Park complex in Greenwood, this 5K run/walk will hold its inaugural event on Saturday, June 30 at 8 a.m.

This timed event features a flat and smooth course that creates an amazing opportunity for experienced runners or provides the perfect course to challenge yourself to complete your first 5K. Walkers are also encouraged to participate in this community event.

Benefiting OMS, the OMS Freedom Park Run will raise funds for Freedom to Read, the child and adult literacy programs that One Mission Society funds all throughout the globe. This includes Bridge to Reading Literacy, English Camps and other literacy projects that reach refugees and Diaspora populations learning English as a second language.

One Mission Society is excited to start a new family tradition in Greenwood that highlights the growth of this vibrant community. Whether you are looking to add to your collection of medals or t-shirts, or just to have a fun time for a worthy cause, this event has been designed for you. Be sure to share this with your family and friends!

For more information, email us at OMSFreedomParkRun@gmail.com.

FAQs

· When is the registration deadline?

· Last day for online registration is June 29. Participants may register in person at the event.

· What distance is the OMS Freedom Park Run?

· 5K

· What time does OMS Freedom Park Run start?

· 8 a.m.

· Where does it take place?

· Freedom Park – 850 W. Stop 18 Road, Greenwood.

· Where can I get my results?

· Results will be emailed to all participants and posted on the web page after the event.

· Will there be any awards?

· Yes, there will be medals and other gifts awarded.

· Where do I pick up my packet? Will there be any awards?

· Packet pick-up will be on Friday, June 29 from 3 – 7:30 p.m. at a location to be decided in Greenwood. All participants will be emailed before the event to confirm. Packets can also be picked-up starting at 6:30 a.m. before the event.

· Will I get a t-shirt?

· Yes, there is a t-shirt for this event.

· Where are the water stations?

· Water stations will be at the start/finish line and halfway through the 5K on the course.

· Is there an age limit?

· This is an all ages event.

· Are strollers/dogs permitted?

· Strollers and dogs are permitted but we ask that all participants with either start at the back of the pack and be mindful of all other participants.

· May walkers participate?

· Yes. This is a running and walking event.

· I have a friend who cannot participate in the event. Can I take his/her place?

· No. All participants must have their own registration.

· Can I get a refund or transfer?

· There are absolutely no refunds or transfers for this event.

· Who does OMS Freedom Park Run benefit?

· The OMS Freedom Park Run benefits One Mission Society’s Freedom to Read projects (oms.run)

· How do I contact OMS One Mission Society?

· Email us at: OMSFreedomParkRun@gmail.com