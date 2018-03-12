Three Indianapolis neighborhoods win awards at Neighbor Power Indy

The Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center (INRC) announced today that three Indianapolis neighborhoods have won Neighbor Power Indy Awards. The awards were presented Saturday, March 3 at the seventh annual Neighbor Power Indy event.

The South Indy (SoIndy) Quality of Life Plan received the Building Local Economy award. The Plan includes eight neighborhoods over an eight square mile area with a focus of supporting thriving households, healthy communities, and talent and trades. The SoIndy Quality of Life (QOL) Plan has been a collaborative effort of neighborhood residents, businesses, churches, educational institutions, community organizations, city leaders, and foundations. In 2017, the SoIndy QOL Plan team implemented many activities, including: hosting a job fair in collaboration with area businesses and service providers; promoting the Garfield Park Farmer’s Market’s SNAP program; creating the Madison Avenue Economic Revitalization Study RFP; and organizing 17 community-wide events at 12 SoIndy business/organization locations.

The Haughville STRONG Neighborhood Association received the Connecting Community award. Formed in 2017, the Haughville STRONG Neighborhood Association (HSNA), facilitates community inclusiveness, awareness, investment and involvement to promote a safe, sustainable and vibrant neighborhood. Residents and stakeholders canvased the neighborhood and invited neighbors to share their vision of a strong Haughville, while a new and representative leadership team engaged both longstanding and emerging leaders, working together to build a more inclusive neighborhood association. A diverse group of leaders serves on the leadership council of residents and community partners, including IUPUI, INRC and Christamore House. The neighborhood association is now in discussions with IMPD, Southwest District Council about developing preventative measures that can be utilized by the community to address the community’s top priority: public safety.

The Ross Foundation received the Inspiring Places award for its Building Alternative Solutions In our Community (BASIC) Program. BASIC is a neighborhood-based strategy to reduce crime in the 42nd and Post area by increasing social/community cohesion and mobilizing residents to get involved in reducing crime in their neighborhoods. The BASIC program boasts over 25 volunteer community advocates from the Far Eastside – neighbors who used to be involved in criminal activity, serving as a voice and ear for the needs of residents in their neighborhoods and providing feedback on any issues, conflicts, or resources needed. In 2017, the 42nd and Post Rd. block was adopted through Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, and scored the best score possible for overall cleanliness.

Award recipients also will receive a monetary award.

The Indianapolis Resource Center (INRC), through facilitation, training and coaching, strengthens the capacity of neighborhood-based organization and neighbors to mobilize existing assets, support grassroots leadership and foster collaboration. INRC was established in 1994 as a private, non-profit organization.