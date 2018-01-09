Indy Neighborhood of the Month: University Heights

For the month of January, the City of Indianapolis is highlighting University Heights!

Located on the Southside of Indianapolis, University Heights was established in 1902 when real estate developer William L. Elder offered eight acres of land to the Church of the United Brethren in Christ to help establish a college. After starting instruction in 1905 as Indiana Central University, the school adopted its current name in 1968, with the University of Indianapolis now serving over 7,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Today, the neighborhood is cared for by students and long-time residents alike, with organizing efforts led by the University Heights Neighborhood Association.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #IndyNoM when posting on social media about University Heights during the month of January. To nominate YOUR neighborhood to be Indy’s next Neighborhood of the Month, visit: http://indy.gov/NoM.

To learn more about University Height’s Neighborhood Association, visit uheights.us/.