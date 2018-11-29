Nearly 150 Franciscan Health physicians honored as ‘Top Doctors’

Nearly 150 Franciscan Health employed and affiliated physicians have been honored as “Top Doctors” by Indianapolis Monthly magazine (November issue).

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare research and information company, compiled this year’s honorees by asking physicians to recommend someone they would see themselves or suggest to a family member in central Indiana. More than 900 licensed medical professionals in the area, representing dozens of specialties, met Castle Connolly’s qualifications.

This year’s list of physicians practice in Marion, Hamilton, Madison, Boone, Johnson, Hendricks, Hancock, Morgan and Shelby counties.

The magazine cover features Ernest J. Orinion, MD, a member of Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Dr. Orinion sees patients at Franciscan Health Indianapolis and serves on the board of managers at the hospital’s Endoscopy Center.

Two Franciscan Physician Network doctors also were the subjects of feature articles in the “Top Doctors” section. William J. Berg, MD, a member of Indiana Heart Physicians, documents a day of rounding with patients as an interventional cardiologist. He provides a candid and compelling look at a day in his life and work in the heart catheterization lab and his encounters with patients, families and staff.

Treating patients often involves more than practicing medicine – sometimes it means applying what cannot be defined by science. Mary Elise Hodson, MD, of Pediatric Associates of Greenwood, shares her thoughts on the role of faith in the healing process for the young patients she sees at her practice.

“We are happy so many of our physicians have been recognized this year by Indianapolis Monthly magazine,” said Christopher Doehring, MD, vice president of medical affairs for Franciscan Health Central Indiana. “Moreso, we are proud of all doctors who have chosen our hospitals and practices to care for the patients we are privileged to serve.”

Franciscan Physician Network has more than 265 primary and specialty care doctors and advanced practice providers at 95 locations in Central Indiana. Combined with affiliated doctors, nearly 1,200 physicians see patients at Franciscan Health’s hospitals in Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel.