Nativity Catholic School recognizes academic archer students

By Nativity Catholic School Cooperation

The Nativity Faculty, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana National Archery in the School Programs congratulate 16 students on being named Nation Archery in the school’s program Academic Archers for the 2020-2021 school year! These students have committed to both education and archery throughout this school year. The Academic Archers were award a certificate from the National and State programs, a letter of congratulations from the Indiana NASP staff, and an Academic Archer patch and 2021 bar. Congratulations on a job well done!