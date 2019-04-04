My backyard green garden is nature’s ‘farmacy’

By Wendell Fowler

Surgery this week, followed by full-scale warfare, will be unleashed upon any lingering cancer cells in my wife’s body. They’re toast! Sandi’s become a lean, green, optimistic cancer fighting machine by providing her trillions of cells the living, energetic nourishment required to do what they were designed to do: sustain, defend, repair and heal the temple. After three weeks of intense juicing, she actually glows.

Because green foods are one of the most powerful, bad ass plant medicines, I’m planning to plant, grow and then harvest cancer-fighting kale and chard from our Fountain Square garden “farmacy”. Studies have found cancer-fighting, health-boosting antioxidants that ward off free radicals in spinach, cabbage, micro-greens, broccoli, all sorts of sprouts and dark lettuce leaves, too.

Kale, for example, belongs to the powerhouse family of cruciferous veggies that contain cancer-fighting plant compounds and vitamin C. Kale in particular also has bone-boosting vitamin K, vision and immune-boosting vitamin A and anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids. The green pigment in plants, called chlorophyll, increases blood-cell production, and improves oxygenation, detoxification and circulation. Greens also contain lutein, a phytochemical that helps reduce the risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Health benefits from green leafy vegetables include improving digestive health, maintaining weak eyesight, balancing cholesterol levels, enhancing youthful skin, treating anemia, strengthening the scalp, fighting free radicals, supporting cardiovascular health, promoting weight loss, boosting energy levels and increasing lifespan.

Nutritionists recommend consuming dark leafy vegetables to maintain proper digestion, balance cholesterol levels and improve cardiovascular health to treat iron deficiency anemia, help with weight loss, boost energy levels and increase lifespan. What’s not to like? Image how much suffer could be prevented?

Planning a summer garden? Consider plunging your hands into with the warm, wormy soil and plant a garden medicine chest of earth’s sacred plant medicines our ancestors have used for many millennia. Clues and common sense tell us our ancestors used ancient medicinal plants to survive, relying on them for nourishment and, over time and observation, medical treatment. Sadly, over the last 100 years, we’ve been uprooted, redirected to dead, vitamin-free processed food-like substances and estranged from earth’s brilliant apothecary. The genesis of disease.

How life rolls out for each of us is the sum of our choices. Each meal should be prepared with the intention of starving that cancer cell, not feeding it. Not wishing to be alarmist, but everyone has cells that have mutant proteins from DNA damage. So, it’s possible we don’t get cancer. We incite cancer’s probability.”