By Grady Gaynor

This Saturday Aug. 27, the Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce is presenting the eight-year anniversary of “Music on Main.”

Music on Main is quickly becoming a premiere music event in Beech Grove. This summer concert features local and regional musical talents and attracts visitors throughout Central Indiana. A block of Main Street in Beech Grove (5th and Main) will be closed to cater to this event.

Among the performers this year is former NFL linebacker Anthony Walker. As a young boy Walker knew he would be a musician. He grew up listening to his father play piano. A standout trumpet player from sixth grade through high school, Walker realized his athletic ability stood out as well, and his music career was placed on hold for the time being. Walker went on to earn a full athletic scholarship to Southeast Missouri State University where he majored in music.

Things paid off big for Walker with a four-year career in the NFL as a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts. He had three fumble recoveries and a sack in his career before injuries forced him into retirement. This unfortunate turn of events was an opportunity for Walker to “turn lemons into lemonade” by diving back into his music.

Walker said he is excited to return to this event and have some local Hoosiers hear him play for the first time after seeing him on the field in years past.

“We are super excited to bring amazing entertainment to the Beech Grove community. Bring your dancing shoes, it’s going to be a load of fun,” Walker said.

Members of the band include Walker’s wife, Estoshia, and son Tony Jr., currently a student at Pike High School. Tony will sing and play the trumpet and keyboard.

Festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. with a performance by Breanna Faith. Faith is a national award-winning singer, songwriter and musician from Indianapolis. Her live shows are a mixture of modern and classic country, with a few pop/rock songs sprinkled in. She will perform her own originals as well as cover songs.

Tony and the 2nd Half Band follows Faith. The performances will conclude with alternative funk rock band The Indigos starting at 7:30 p.m.

Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce President Dawn Whalen said she is proud to see the chamber bringing music to the city of Beech Grove.

“This is a free and family-friendly event,” Whalen said. “Bring your kids for the face painting! There will be misting towers in case it is hot to cool off. This will be a great way to celebrate this Beech Grove community.”

Whalen said she is also proud that this will be the first public appearance of her newly launched nonprofit, Whalen’s Hero’s Inc. whose mission is to help veterans.

“We are dedicated to giving back to those who give so much by funding service dogs for veterans,” she said. “Whalen’s Hero’s goal is to improve the mental health and well-being of individuals serving our community. Whalen’s Hero’s will assist with the fundraising, for the training, successful placement and support of service animals to show gratitude and support to those individuals who endure countless sacrifices to protect our community.”

Other sponsors with booths at the event will be Hornet Park Community Center, 5th Ave. Grill and Bar, Beech Grove City Schools, Beech Grove City Hall, Franciscan Health, Rustic Root and Whalen Realty Group.