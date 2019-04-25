Mrs. Curl reopens after owner charged with child pornography possession

By Angela Norris

Mrs. Curl Ice Cream Shop and Outdoor Café in Greenwood has reopened days after owner John Cassin was charged with possession of child pornography at the ice cream shop.

According to court documents, police served a search warrant on Cassin’s home in March and detectives seized his home computer. Court documents say Cassin used his computer to access images of underage children and babies engaging in explicit sex acts.

In a statement posted on Facebook that has since been deleted, the ice cream shop stated:

“We would like to address the public regarding the recent arrest of John Cassin. We sincerely apologize and acknowledge everyone’s concerns. Our priority is the welfare of our employees and customers. Our employees have expressed that they would like to continue working. Mrs. Curl has transitioned to new ownership as of January 2019 due to John’s age and pending retirement. Due to pending allegations, his partners wish to reopen the business as of Sunday April 14 and keep providing jobs to our employees and great ice cream and food that you’ve grown to love. Effective immediately, Mr. Cassin will be stepping aside from his role at Mrs. Curl.”

Cassin allegedly told investigators he feared his interest would escalate to actual contact, which is why he wanted to stop. The ice cream shop has been a beloved gathering place for families and children for years.

Cassin has owned and operated Mrs. Curl Ice Cream Shop and Outdoor Café since 1997. Cassin no longer owns Mrs. Curl, according to a statement released Saturday by the ice cream shop.