Mount Pleasant Christian Church senior pastor inspires others with his passion for people and giving back

Mount Pleasant Christian Church (MPCC) has a vision “to be a church that is locally focused and globally engaged with an undeniable IMPACT for Christ.” Behind that vision, leading by example, is Senior Pastor Chris Philbeck.

His passion for people shows not only through his church services but how he conducts himself through each and every day, in and outside of Mt. Pleasant.

Chris is originally from Oklahoma, graduating from Ozark Bible College in Joplin, Mo. Previously, he served as senior pastor of Northside Christian Church in Broken Arrow, Okla. and Kingsbridge Christian Church in Sugarland Texas. He came to Mt. Pleasant Christian Church in 2001.

“He believes in the church and he’s dedicated his life to it,” said Chris’ son, Andrew Philbeck, who serves as home groups and young adults pastor at MPCC. “I feel I’ve really seen it now that he had an experience with throat cancer and had to be away from the church for so many months. He draws a lot of meaning and purpose from (the church). It’s what he was called to do. I’m proud of him and happy for the impact we’re able to make, but there’s a part of me that just wants to shrug my shoulders and say that’s the way it’s always been. It’s the way he’s always been.”

Chris has been married to his wife, Sandy, for 30 years. They have two children, Andrew and Tricia. In his free time, Chris enjoys spending time with his family, is an Oklahoma Sooners fan, and an avid golfer – his “one and only” hobby.

Within the church, Chris has a reputation of being genuine, caring, loyal and having a heart for the gospel.

“I first met Chris about nine years ago when I interviewed to go on staff at Mt. Pleasant,” said Brian Tabor, worship pastor. “I was struck by how thoughtful he was and how committed he was to making sure the worship services at Mt. Pleasant were of the highest quality.”

He then joked, “Our first lunch meeting, I was there with my wife, we met at Red Lobster on the Southside. Chris ordered popcorn shrimp, the only thing I’ve ever eaten at Red Lobster. I remember when he ordered it, I said I can work with this guy.”

Through the past nine years, Tabor said they have built a strong work relationship.

“Chris is a very fun guy but he is also very committed to his calling to be a senior pastor,” Tabor said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever met someone that has a deeper love for the study of the scripture and the bible. His commitment to that is really inspiring. I drive from Fishers, 35 miles one way. I tell people every day, if I left the Mt. Pleasant staff for some reason, I would continue to go to church there. That is all embodied in Chris. I tell people if you go to a restaurant and ask the staff if they eat there and they say no, you should walk out. That’s a parallel to what I’m saying. If you talk to a staff person and they say if they didn’t work there, they would still come to church there, that is the highest compliment you can give to a senior pastor. He’s a great leader. He leads by example. He is a man of great character.”

Earlier this year, Tabor was able to travel to Austria with Chris to visit a missions organization which MPCC supports. They spent several days working in the kitchen together, cleaning, cooking and preparing food.

“Just the fact that he was right there with us meant a lot to all of us,” Tabor said. “He wasn’t avoiding the hard work. That was very meaningful to me, to get to serve alongside him in a way we don’t normally get to do.”

Matt Goodpastor, church administrator and Community Life Center director, first came to work at MPCC in 2010. His wife’s family had attended MPCC previously, so he had heard about Chris’ reputation in the community.

“As an individual, everything I heard about him, that he was extremely genuine and who you saw on Sundays was who he is behind the scenes as well, I can tell you that was true,” Goodpastor said. “He’s fiercely loyal both to his family, friend and staff. He has a huge heart. He’s extremely caring and compassionate. Ultimately for him, he wants to do whatever he can to leave a lasting impact and legacy on our community.”

On a broader scale, MPCC does many things through the year to not only make an impact within the church, but the overall community.

“One of Chris’ desires is that Mt. Pleasant would be one of the most generous churches in the region,” Tabor said.

Each Sunday, they have the Change for a Dollar program, asking families to donate an extra dollar for each member of the family. That money is then given to a person in the community who is going through a hard time and is in need of financial support.

Currently, MPCC is developing its Impact Ministries, which includes things such as the Impact Center on campus and the Impact Chin ministry which allows Chin families to use the campus for their own congregations at no cost. The Impact Old Southside Ministry is the newest initiative. MPCC aims to go into low income, distressed neighborhoods and help that community revitalize by sharing the love of Christ with them.

“We’re doing that now in the old Southside neighborhood,” Goodpastor said. “We’ve bought a building there and operate out of there. We’ve hired a staff member who now lives in that neighborhood and he will develop a ministry plan for that building. Our hope is to have a spiritual community in that neighborhood that is focused on meeting the needs of the neighborhood and serving that neighborhood. We want to live in the neighborhood. We want to learn about the neighborhood, learn about the people, what their needs are, what programs already exist and love the people in the neighborhood by serving and providing basic needs. That’s the big project in front of us right now, those impact neighborhoods and ministries. The Old Southside is the first.”

With a church that can see 3,000 attendees in a given weekend, Chris is still known to try and get to know the church members. Members Brandon and Nesha Anderson first met Chris and his wife, Sandy, nine years ago, at Riley Hospital for Children, where a friend’s child was sick.

“We were able to get to know them through being with them and supporting friends through tough times,” Brandon said. “He’s just a kind-hearted, truly caring man that is there to minister.”

Unfortunately, the child passed away. The Andersons joined their friends at MPCC for a service afterwards, thinking they would never want to attend a church that large just to get lost in the crowd.

“After meeting him, listening to his sermons and how he reached out to people, it just felt like home,” Brandon said. “We’ve been attending Mt. Pleasant since then. Last year, I had a terrible accident myself which resulted in the amputation of my leg. Pastor Philbeck reached out to us very early, ministered to us while I was in the hospital, several times. When it came down to the fact that I was gong to lose my leg, he made it a point to speak to me several times, pray with me and my wife, and make sure we were doing okay physically, mentally and emotionally. When we came home from the hospital, he made time to come to our home and visit us here, pray with us, talk to us and be a friend, not just a pastor, but a true friend.”

Nesha continued, “It’s about a 30-minute drive to come to church, so for him to take the time to come here, it wasn’t just a few minutes of his day… I think he goes above and beyond what his true job description would be, especially in a church that size. Once you get involved, we’ve never felt like it’s too big. He does a great job at making that happen. After each service, he is out greeting people. He doesn’t go off and hide. He is right there, in the midst of everybody.”

While there are many leaders within the church staff, Chris is one that gives much inspiration.

“If you look at what Mt. Pleasant has accomplished, all of those things are based on the leadership, vision and direction that Chris instills in us every day,” Goodpastor said. “Anytime that you see a leader who is extremely passionate and intentional about what they want to do and hope to accomplish, it’s easy to buy into that mission and vision and it’s easy to gain a passion of your own for the same things.”