Movie Review: No Sudden Move

Steven Soderbergh has had a storied and successful career as a director in Hollywood

starting with 1989’s Sex, Lies, and Videotapes. Since then he has garnered a reputation for

ensemble casts like in Ocean’s Eleven, the use of independent interwoven storylines to create

one larger story like Contagion, and a spirit towards technical experimentation like his 2018 film

Unsane, which was filmed entirely on an iPhone 7.

His newest film released last week on HBO Max, No Sudden Move, contains each of these signature elements, however some work much better than others.

Set in 1950’s Detroit, a ragtag trio of small-time gangsters are hired for a seemingly safe

job, assisting in a small heist for a mysterious document, when just about everything that can go

wrong does. From this point the story follows the gangsters as they scramble to stay alive under

pressure from their bosses, the bosses trying to hunt them down, the family victimized by the

heist, and many, many more side characters. The cast itself could support 10 different

blockbusters featuring the talents of Brendan Fraser, Julia Fox, Ray Liotta, David Harbour, Amy

Seimetz, Jon Hamm, and most centrally, Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro.

The element of Soderbergh’s that works best in No Sudden Move is absolutely the cast.

It’s a large ensemble that has essentially no weak links. It’s a mix of new and old Hollywood

talent devoid of any weak links, that makes the film engaging throughout its runtime.

However, they story beats each character inhabits are a little bit more uneven. The nature

of having such a sprawling story is that the momentum of the film can easily get slowed down by

scenes that are less interesting or central to the plot than the main story. It isn’t anything the film

doesn’t correct quickly enough, but it seems like it could have used some refocusing at the script

writing level, especially with an ending that confusingly tries to shoehorn in historical context.

Unfortunately, the film’s worst aspect is the most readily apparent, if you’ve seen any

still or trailer of the film it is immediately apparent, and that is the pervasive use of anamorphic

wide-angle lenses. These lenses distort the image towards the edge of the frame and stretch it out

in the middle creating a consistently disorienting image that feels like it could have been used

more sparingly for a better effect.

Despite it’s flaws however, Soderbergh is almost always a solid bet to at least make

something entertaining, if not very emotionally resonant, and that is no different here. No Sudden

Move is still absolutely worth a viewing and is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

– 3/5 stars