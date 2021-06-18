Movie Review: “MLK/FBI” A well made, but conventional documentary

By Bradley Lane

Director Sam Pollard is a prolific documentarian and editor working primarily to highlight Black American history. He has worked as editor and producer on narrative films with Spike Lee. He is also responsible for films about prominent Black Americans like Sammy Davis Jr., Ellis Haizlip and August Wilson. But his latest film “MLK/FBI” is his most ambitious work to date, a piece of filmmaking that functions as both a historical document itself and a plea to add nuance to America’s relationship with the Civil Rights movements.

As suggested by the title, the film’s foundational element is exploring the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s relationship to Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights movements of the 1950s and 60s. It details the FBI’s immoral and illegal surveillance and harassment of MLK to prevent the Black population of America from upsetting the status quo of the time. The examination of the FBI’s actions throughout the film is excellently contextualized by leading scholars and historians to create a nuanced, if not slightly dull, filmgoing experience.