Mother and daughter graduate high school in same month

By Cleveland Dietz

With the aid of an employer education program, a local mother and daughter graduated high school in May.

Victoria Bell-Bryant, 35, completed the McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program to receive her diploma and a professional skills development certificate. Her oldest daughter, Destiny Bryant, 18, graduated from Southport High School after an active career in sports and the student newspaper while working full-time.

Bell-Bryant didn’t consider herself a goal-setter, but she knew the time was right.

A learning disability made it difficult for her to concentrate in traditional classroom settings and other adversities she faced during high school contributed to her dropping out with seven credits. She spent the next 17 years tending to her children – 18, 16, 16, and 14 now – but they no longer need her as much.

“When I finally got this opportunity, I decided to go to a goal and succeed with it,” she said. “To prove to myself and everybody else that I’m grown now instead of the young, stupid person I was back in the day.”

Peter Wojtowicz, the owner and operator of the Greenwood Place McDonald’s, said Bell-Bryant jumped on the chance to participate in the Archways to Opportunity program after it was announced.

“I’m excited for Victoria,” he said. “Ever since this came along, she went into management also, so she felt more confident about herself. It’s really been nice.”

Bell-Bryant said everyone pushed her to do it and supported her along the way. Her oldest daughter took on transportation duties for the other kids, carting them to and from school as well as other activities. All four of her children gave her the space she needed to work on school.

“We are really proud of her,” Bell said. “It was something that was a long time coming and the fact that she actually got up and did it was a really good moment, because it was a lot of talk at first.”

Bell said she appreciated going through the challenges of high school with her mom. They struggled with the same subjects – history, math – and leaned on each other for support when things got especially tough.

Bell played high school softball for three years, then transitioned to being a baseball manager when she couldn’t play anymore. She was a writer, editor and finally, managing editor for the Southport High School Journal. During her sophomore and junior years, she was also a tutor. She’s looking forward to studying nursing next year.

Though they’re both recent graduates, there won’t be a joint graduation party.

“This is mainly her moment, because she accomplished it and didn’t give up,” said Bell-Bryant. “I’ll let her have her shine. All my kids need to have their shine.”

For now, Bell-Bryant is focused on letting it sink in that she got her degree and helping the rest of her kids get theirs.

The Archways to Opportunity program offers McDonald’s employees an opportunity to learn English as a second language or complete their high school education. It also provides tuition assistance.

“I encourage anybody that has the motivation and willpower to do it,” Bell-Bryant said. “Don’t let your kids stop you.”

Six employees have completed the ESL program at the Greenwood Place McDonald’s. Several more are receiving the tuition assistance benefit. Bell-Bryant is the only graduate of the high school completion track so far. The McDonald’s will soon hold a graduation ceremony for her, because it’s never too late to turn the tassel.