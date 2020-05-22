Most of Indiana reopens today for Stage 3, Marion County may begin June 1

Today, nearly every county in Indiana, with the exception of Marion, Cass and Lake counties, has moved to Stage 3 of Governor Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state.

Originally, Stage 3 was set for May 24. Marion, Cass and Lake counties may be eligible for Stage 3 on June 1.

Dining room service is opening at a 50 percent capacity, however, there will be no live entertainment.

In Marion County, outdoor dining has started. Tables are limited to four people and will be spaced 6 feet apart. To accommodate for additional seating outside, the following streets in Indianapolis will be blocked off:

Illinois (from Georgia to Market streets)

The southern half of Monument Circle

Massachusetts Avenue

Georgia (from Pennsylvania to Illinois streets)

Broad Ripple Avenue

Under Stage 3, the following facilities may reopen:

Retail and malls – 75 percent capacity, while maintaining social distancing.

Mall common areas (food courts and sitting areas) are limited to 50 percent capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios, martial arts studios and like facilities – with limited class size. No contact activities permitted.

Community tennis and basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, YMCA programs and similar facilities – with social gathering and distancing in place.

Community pools, according to CDC guidance.

Campgrounds, with social distancing limitations and sanitation precautions.

Youth summer camps may open June 1.

Community recreational youth and adult sports may resume practices and conditioning, while adhering to social gathering and social distancing guidelines. Contact sports (football, basketball and wrestling) are not permitted. Conditioning and non-contract drills are allowed.

Adult day service programs offered through the state’s Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services may begin June 1; congregate senior settings remain closed.

Raceways with no spectators.

Day care facilities and day care facilities at schools.

State park inns.

Guidelines for all Hoosiers include:

Those 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions should limit exposure at work and in their communities.

Continue remote work when possible.

Face coverings are recommended.

Social gatherings of up to 100 people following CDC social distancing guidelines.

No visitation at assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

No travel restrictions.

What remains closed:

Playgrounds

Overnight youth camps

Bars and nightclubs

Cultural, entertainment and venues

Amusement parks, water parks and tourism sites

Festivals, fairs and parades

K-12 buildings, facilities and grounds closed for school-sponsored education, sports and other activities through June 30; day care at school facilities encouraged to reopen.

Movie theaters

For more information, please visit backontrack.in.gov/files/BackOnTrack-IN_WhatsOpen-Closed-stage3.pdf.