Mo Hotta, Mo Betta

By Wendell Fowler

Friends, you “all just gotta” wake up. Clearly, the rest of the world knows more about preventing chronic disease with nature’s “farmacy” than we do. Capsaicin, the stuff that makes peppers hot, is an example. Since chili peppers are not a part of our Midwest tradition, Hoosiers have wimpy taste buds for hot, mouth-searing, albeit health-stimulating peppers flavoring their food. Excluding a cocktail party, when inebriated men exhibit their machismo by seeing who can eat the hottest pepper.

When capsaicin is consumed in a slightly diluted form, such as in hot sauce, chili peppers or cayenne peppers, it offers a myriad of health benefits. The hotter the chili pepper, the more capsaicin it contains.

World cultures who use hot peppers liberally in their meals have significantly lower rates of heart attack and stroke than cultures that do not. Capsaicin may help to protect the heart by reducing cholesterol, triglycerides and platelet aggregation.

“Capsaicin inhibits the growth of human prostate cancer cells in petri dishes and mice,” said lead researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. A study published in Cancer Research found capsaicin caused cancer cells to commit suicide.

A topical form of capsaicin is used for osteoarthritis pain and alleviating pain from diabetic neuropathy. Capsaicin is a potential treatment for arthritis and psoriasis. Studies have found that capsaicin relieves and prevents cluster headaches, migraine headaches and sinus headaches.

When I’m congested, among other natural treatments, I eat food spiced with hot peppers. Capsaicin stimulates secretions that help clear mucus from your nose, thus relieving nasal congestion. Capsaicin has potent antibacterial properties that fight and prevent chronic sinusitis too.

We must address the root cause. Why treat just the symptoms? Why hush our temple’s way of telling us something’s wrong? That’s illogically insane. We’ve been pharmaceutically disconnected from mother nature; told plant-based naturopathic medicine is hokum and trained, yes trained, by aggressive TV advertising to, despite the horrific side effects, obediently take a pill and the symptoms will disappear. Really? Perhaps, but the source still exists… you just don’t hear your temple’s screams for help.

Add more chili pepper spice to our life. Keep a container of powdered cayenne or hot pepper flakes on the table right next to the pepper mill, so you and your family can add a pinch of extra spice to any of your meals. Chili peppers burn your butt? Small price to pay. And by the way, they are not intended to be used as suppositories.