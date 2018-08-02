By Adam Staten

July has easily delivered the best slate of films this summer. There’s been the monthly Marvel release with Ant-Man and the Wasp, the latest entry in the Adam Sandler animated series, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, another Purge flick and Denzel Washington’s first ever sequel with The Equalizer 2. For those who enjoy blockbusters, July has delivered adequately and then some. However, July wasn’t finished with the blockbuster flicks and decided to give us another before moving into August.

Mission Impossible: Fallout is the sixth entry in this popular spy, action series. This time around and as you’d expect, we meet up with Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the gang mid-mission. This time they’re in Germany hoping to secure plutonium from some really shady individuals (would any other kind be selling plutonium?). Everything is going according to plan right up until the point it doesn’t. Needless to say people end up dead, the deadly and combustible element ends up in the wrong hands and worst of all, Ethan is the reason why.

Ethan and his group of superspies are soon jet setting around the world in search of the plutonium and an elusive criminal wanted all around the world. A number of insane and unforeseeable twists and turns later and it appears Ethan has been working for the other shadier individuals the entire time. However, in order to clear his name and save the world from certain destruction, once again, Ethan must, quite literally, race against the clock.

Mission Impossible: Fallout is a film fully equipped with an absolutely over-the-top, silly story. Characters make decisions and are forced into situations that make no logical sense, except for the fact that this is a Mission Impossible flick. Add that to the fact that the nearly non-stop action sequences are just as impractical and insane and you’ve got a truly entertaining flick.

The biggest and most glaring weakness is the performance of Henry Cavill. Cavill, better known as Superman in the DC films, is a CIA operative in Mission Impossible: Fallout and it’s not pretty. If you didn’t know any better you’d think it was his first time on camera. Every word the man utters is done so without any kind of emotion. It’s as if he’s reading right off a script in which he knows absolutely nothing about.

Mission Impossible: Fallout is everything you want it to be: a pulse pounding, well above average nonstop action flick. One of this summer’s best. 3.5 out 5.