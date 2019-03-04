Missing Center Grove native reportedly sighted

By Nancy Price

A missing 24-year-old man, formerly of Center Grove, has reportedly been sighted by a restaurant manager several hours from his current residence in Colorado.

Terrance Parks, a graduate of Center Grove High School, was reported missing on Feb. 26 by his family. He was last heard from on Feb. 24; he reportedly told friends that he was going snowboarding in the mountains. Parks was believed to be driving a tan Buick LeSabre.

On March 1, an update by Margie Lawyer-Smith was posted to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help Parks’ family with costs associated with his search and travel expenses.

The update stated, “We have a significant development. We have a credible sighting of Terrance alive. A restaurant manager several hours away reached out after seeing a news report about Terrance’s disappearance. He believes he saw and talked to Terrance a few days ago. The report appears to be very credible but has not yet been confirmed. As a result of this news, the search strategies are changing. The working theories are shifting away from something accidental, and the search area has been significantly increased. Although the promise that he is alive is obviously the most important thing, the reality is that he has not been found. The search will continue until he is home safely.”

Parks’ family has suspended the GoFundMe campaign in the meantime.

Lawyer-Smith is encouraging anyone who has any information on Parks to contact her at (317) 850-3049 or Detective Dwayne Eaton at the Arvada Police Department in Colorado at (720) 898-6900.