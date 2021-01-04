Milwaukee Tool to host job fair for new Greenwood facility

Milwaukee Tool will host a job fair for the new Greenwood, Ind., facility this coming week at the Ivy Tech Community College Franklin Campus (2205 McClain Drive). Invite-Only sessions will be held on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 followed by open interviews.

Milwaukee® is looking to fill more than 70 full-time positions. These positions come with benefits packages, 401(k), attendance bonuses, first shift hours and an educational assistance program. Open positions include repair technicians, auditors, shipping and receiving clerks, cycle counters, material handlers, and order entry clerks. Job fair dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 6

3 – 7 p.m. – Invite-Only

Thursday, Jan. 7

9 – 11 a.m. – Invite-Only

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.– Open interviews

1 – 3 p.m. – Open interviews

Applicants are encouraged to apply for ‘Invite-Only’ time slots early. To be considered for an ‘invite-only’ time slot, applicants are asked to visit milwaukeetool.jobs, select the “Greenwood, Indiana” location and apply for open positions. Upon review of the application, a Milwaukee representative will be in touch to schedule the interview. Applicants who would like to be considered for an ‘Invite-Only’ time slot must apply by Jan. 6.

To maintain health and safety during the event, Milwaukee Tool will follow CDC guidelines for COVID safety. All attendees will receive temperature checks upon arrival, are required to wear a mask, and will be socially distanced. Additionally, proper cleaning and disinfecting protocols will be in place at all times.

More About the Greenwood Facility

First announced in September 2020, Milwaukee Tool’s new Greenwood facility will create more than 450 new jobs by the end of 2025. The 150,000-square-foot facility on Southtech Drive in Greenwood is a centralized repair facility that will complement the company’s other service hub in Greenwood, Mississippi; both will act as the main axis points for the company’s service operations for users around the nation. The new facility is expected to be operational by April 2021.