What ever happened to middle ground?

By Gus Pearcy, contributing humor columnist

Have you ever seen someone committing an error in their life? Nothing fatal, just wrong-headed. Perhaps they need an attitude adjustment or they’re dating the wrong person. You want to say something but you don’t because experience is a better teacher. That feeling is ignored on social media.

Remember when Facebook was this gathering place where people posted cat videos and annoying photos of what they had for lunch? Ahh, good times.

These days Facebook has matured into a crotchety curmudgeon who spouts what’s best for the rest, without any respect for your moccasins or the miles put on them.

Every post seems to have something to say about the issue du jour.

It’s funny how Facebook started out as a collegiate, digital version of the old facebooks, where young men or women (I do not want to be accused of gender bias) could check out the freshman class for a date. Like most things, once the adults are involved, it immediately goes to crap.

The only people who post anymore either have something to sell or a bone to pick. And the solutions are radical extremes, on both ends of the spectrum. It’s either get rid of (insert subject here) or don’t you dare touch my (insert subject here).

These solutions are always binary. Either you’re for us or against us. Bicker, bicker bicker.

So here is the middle ground for all who can’t wade into the fray. I shall speak the common human’s point of view. If you don’t like it, please reply in the margin.

Wait for my reply.