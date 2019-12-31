Michael Maurice to serve as police chief of Beech Grove Police Department

Michael Maurice will become police chief of the Beech Grove Police Department effective Jan. 1, 2020. Maurice will replace Mark Swartz, who is retiring after serving 37 years with the department. Swartz served as police chief for the last eight years.

Maurice has been with the BGPD for 18 years. In those 18 years, Maurice worked 10 years on middle shift, seven of those as the shift lieutenant. He also served as a field training officer, Fraternal Order of Police representative and member of the Special Response Team.

In January 2012, recently retired Chief Mark Swartz appointed Maurice to the position of deputy chief, where he has served the past eight years. During this time Maurice helped oversee the daily operations of the police department and continued to serve on the SRT.

In April 2012 through January 2013, Maurice attended and graduated from the Police Executive Leadership Academy that was sponsored by the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police. In the fall of 2019, Maurice obtained his master’s degree in Business Administration from Western Governors University.

Michael Maurice is a 1999 graduate of Cedarville University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He then graduated from the Indiana Police Corp Academy in February 2002 and was hired by the Beech Grove Police Department that same month.

Robert Mercuri, who has been with the BGPD since 1991, will serve as deputy chief.