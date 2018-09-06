MHS launches opioid resource centers

Managed Health Services (MHS) has created two new opioid resource centers at mhsindiana.com . The online resource guides for members and providers are the latest efforts in MHS’ response to the opioid epidemic.

The announcement comes in conjunction with and drawing attention to International Overdose Awareness Day, held on Aug. 31. It’s a day to raise awareness of drug overdoses and for family and friends to remember loved ones who have died from an overdose. Opioid use is a growing problem in Indiana. According to the Next Level Recovery website, there were more than 750 opioid deaths in Indiana in 2016, compared to 279 in 2010.

Hoosiers who are struggling with addiction can visit the online resource center for helpful materials, information and links to statewide support services. MHS also offers personalized case management programs as well as enhanced incentives for Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) members through the Fresh Start substance use disorder program that encourages members to reach treatment milestones.

On the provider side, MHS has taken a thoughtful approach to policy changes, recognizing healthcare staff on the front lines need practical, realistic solutions. The provider resource center will help educate about best practices for opioid treatment, prescribing limits and alternatives and resources for patients. Additional efforts have included:

· Adding Naloxone (an opioid reversal agent used in overdose situations) to the Preferred Drug List (PDL) and removing Prior Authorization (PA) requirements from Vivitrol (medication used in addiction treatment).

· Removing PA from buprenorphine-containing medication-assisted treatment (MAT) products to remove perceived barriers to treatment. This measure is intended to increase the number of members seeking treatment as well as the number of prescribers willing to manage members with substance use disorder.

· Focusing initial opioid limits on new users, since a large percentage of those struggling with substance use disorder started with use of prescription pain medications.

· Adding limits to the dose of opioids members can receive and limiting the dangerous combinations of opioids with other medications.

As a result of these efforts, MHS has seen a 36 percent decrease in opioid prescriptions for HIP members since 2016 as well as an average 30 percent reduction in the number of tablets reimbursed.

“MHS is committed to helping Hoosiers who are struggling with substance use,” MHS President and CEO Kevin O’Toole said. “Our hope is these new resource centers will make it easier for our members and providers to find out more about the resources and support services available. We want to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorders, and make sure our members know treatment is available and recovery is possible.”

Find the opioid resource centers for members and providers at mhsindiana.com .