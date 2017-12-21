Merry Christmas, burp!

No one likes the joy sucked out of their holiday vibe by a sermon on moderation and healthy eating. We adore our comforting traditions, so we make deals with ourselves to justify our inevitable tumble off the sleigh of health. Except for my steadfast vegan friends, those who have lost excess weight or overcome chronic disease, it’s tattooed on each cell to bend the rules. Clearly, moderation is key, but that flies out the window this most wonderful time of the year as we consume holiday food that makes us feel good all over because we’re eating happy memories.

After years of being a Christmas Scrooge chastising and avoiding all the goodies, it finally set in: I was making everyone around me uncomfortable. Plus, by stressing over food, I wasn’t enjoying myself either. Stress depletes us in so many ways. So, I’ve evolved and sensibly eat my sweets. After all it’s just one day, and then the next day I “right the ship.”

I do however, draw the line at irresponsible boozing. Thankfully I stopped years ago after recklessly drinking the first half of my life. If you don’t cocktail, then you’ll relate to watching everyone around you get wasted, puke on their expensive shoes and morph into three-sheets of regrettable social behavior.

The day after, there are several actions you can do to undo the acid-creating, cancer causing, artery-clogging, fattening, inflammatory carnage. Don’t jump back into the fire and eat greasy fried eggs, sausage gravy, flap jacks, bacon and hash browns. Before placing food in your belly, mix 8 oz. warm, not hot water, the juice of one fresh lemon, ½ tsp. baking soda and chug it down. Give the beverage a few minutes to settle, then eat a boiled egg, grain toast and real fruit juice to chase your multi-vitamin. Coffee, not so much…you’re already dehydrated and coffee is a diuretic which further narrows your blood vessels, increasing blood pressure more. Your brain screams for water! Sports drinks with electrolytes help rehydrate and resupply lost nutrients.

The Inflammation Grinch is the genesis of 80 percent of all of today’s preventable diseases. Inflammation is your temple’s response to stress – whether from your diet, lifestyle or environment. Too much fat, sugar, and protein in your diet, constant dehydration, drinking too many sodas or caffeine, inactivity, and lack of sleep can intensify inflammation. You’re only human. Just get back on the sleigh the very next day.