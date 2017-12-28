Meat myths, mammals and renunciation

With news outlets around the globe in our faces screaming “eating too much meat can kill you,” every cell in my temple wept as I heard a local TV host express of their love of all things meat… sleepwalking in the face of rock-solid research revealing animal products had the strongest connection among female breast, kidney, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, testicular and thyroid cancers. Tobacco smokers with diets high in animal products had the strongest correlations with elevated cancer rates.

Many good people still believe meat is the one and only source of “real” protein. This silly myth going back to 19th-century Germany refuses to die. There’s clean protein everywhere: quinoa, broccoli, greens, peas, sprouts, kale, avocado, mushrooms, oatmeal, peanuts, spirulina, beans, flax, chia, hemp and pumpkin seeds, tempeh, tofu, Ezekiel bread and nutritional yeast flakes.

Humans are mammals (Class Mammalia) who can be trained just like a dog. Obedient humans have a dumbed-down knowledge of the importance of eating; freely consuming whatever a lilting advertising mascot suggests. Healthy plant-based foods abound but our programming to eat meat, (and lots of it bub), and dislike vegetables has been tattooed on your cells. If mom and dad didn’t eat plant-based foods, chance are you don’t or won’t either. There are some folks with genes making them more likely to stay hooked and eat a lot of meat. Combined with aggressive, repeated marketing by profit-motivated meat cartels, makes it depressingly easy to manipulate human nature for the worse. Sit, stay! Roll over.

I’m not telling you to stop eating meat. That’s blasphemy. Just cut down a bit, that’s all. For decades, you’ve been programed and grossly misinformed by the flawed, corporately-biased Standard American Diet. Yes, like religion, it’s incredibly difficult to change your core beliefs. But you can dear friend, you can. Know why? You are an awesome, perfect miracle of creation, designed to express perfect health. Here for a purpose. Alive and full of love. To bud into the truest, most authentic version of yourself, light shining brightly, you must love yourself enough to end the suffering. No one can save you but yourself. And you’re definitely worth saving. Happy New Year!