McGee & Company Fine Jewelers hosts retirement sale

Bob McGee opened the doors to McGee & Company Fine Jewelers in August of 1988. In the 34 years since then, McGee’s has become known for its service, expertise and the high caliber of diamond and colored gemstone jewelry and watches in its cases. Now Bob plans to retire and pass the business to the next generation of McGees. To mark the occasion, the firm will hold a brief retirement sale featuring the firm’s entire collection of 14-karat gold, diamond and colored gemstone jewelry and watches. The Bob McGee retirement sale began April 21 at McGee & Company Fine Jewelers, 880 US Highway 31 N in Greenwood.

Bob began his jewelry career as a salesman with Shane & Co. Jewelers in 1975. He spent several years working with a full-line jeweler, and 10 years working as a buyer and the head of merchandising with a national retail jeweler, before opening McGee & Co. Now he is passing the torch to his son, Adam McGee and his daughter-in-law, Brittany McGee. Adam, who officially joined the firm in 2009, is the store manager and jewelry buyer. His sister-in-law, Brittany, oversees marketing and accounts. Before they can officially assume control of McGee & Co., their entire inventory of diamond and colored gemstone jewelry and watches must be sold to complete the transition. According to Bob, the sale is a practical matter.

“I developed the slogan, ‘Built on service, dedicated to quality,’ when I first opened the store,” said Bob. “We’ve lived that. The service part of that is what has really allowed us to grow over the years. I want all of our friends and customers to know that we’ve always lived that. It’s not just a slogan, it’s who we are. And Adam and Brittany will continue that tradition.”

“Thank you so very much for the support over the years. I’ll still be around and plan to stay involved, so stop in to see me, and have a cup of coffee,” continued Bob. “It’s been my honor to serve you. So before I retire, I’m pleased to present you with this excellent opportunity to find the perfect gifts for your loved ones and all of their spring milestones, at prices that have never before been possible. This is the biggest sale in our 34-year history.”

McGee & Company Fine Jewelers is a family-owned, independent jeweler specializing in 14-karat gold diamond and colored gemstone jewelry, and watches, such as Movado, Tissot, Luminox and Seiko. Their services include custom design, jewelry and watch repair and appraisals. McGee & Co. is a proud member of the Indiana Jewelers Association, Jewelers of America and Jewelers Board of Trade and Jewelers Vigilance Committee, as well as the Greenwood, Franklin and Marion Chambers of Commerce. McGee & Company Fine Jewelers is located at 880 US Highway 31 N in Greenwood.

For more information about the Bob McGee Retirement Sale, please call (317) 882-0500.

Sale hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Visit mcgeejewelers.com