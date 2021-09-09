Mayor turned comedian coming to Greenwood

Prior to his career as a stand-up comedian, Jeremy Nunes was the mayor of Dawson, Illinois. Yep… He was running a small town and now he tells jokes for a living.

Nunes takes his experiences he had while living and being a part of a small town and the drama and crazy events that went down during his time in city government. He’s performed dozens of times on Sirius/XM’s comedy channels, been featured on Dry Bar, a comedy channel and has a combined 2.2 million views across his social media channels. In November 2020, his first ever network comedy special “Who’s with Me?!” debuted at number one on Amazon Prime.

“I understand it’s difficult to get people to leave their homes and spend their hard-earned money,” said Nunes in a press release. “Watching a retired small-town mayor tell stories worthy of belly laughs works every time.”

Aside from telling stories about his time as a small-town Illinois mayor, Nunes adds another unique twist: his comedy is swear-free. He says his shows are so clean, you can “bring your grandma.”

Nunes will be performing on Friday and Saturday, September 10 and 11, at the Gutty’s Comedy Club in Greenwood. Both shows begin at 7:30 pm. For tickets or more information, visit guttyscomedyclub.com.